CIRCLEVILLE —Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is looking to meet people where they are as HEAP Winter Crisis starts on Nov. 1.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.
Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25 percent fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
Nick Pruitt, CSBG/Energy Director at PICCA, said PICCA case managers will be starting a new initiative in December called Mobile Monday.
“Each Monday through the month of December we’re hoping to be able to set up a satellite location in other municipalities around the county where we can serve clients that live in those areas,” he said. “We are finalizing plans with the village of Williamsport and are hoping to make our way to South Bloomfield, Ashville, Commercial Point, Tarlton and others. We will also be working with the Senior Center to host another Winter Crisis event there similar to what we did back in September for Summer Crisis.”
Pruitt said they’re doing this for clients that don’t have reliable transportation to Circleville.
“Ultimately, we’re going to do what we can to take our services to our clients in hopes of reaching those individuals that may not be able to make it to us or may not even know about the valuable services we have to offer,” he said. “We will also be making use of a new mobile outreach vehicle that we were able to purchase utilizing American Rescue Plan HEAP funding.”
To apply for the program, Pickaway County residents can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for PICCA.
Clients will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:
• Most recent utility bills
• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
• Proof of disability (if applicable)
Pruitt said applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2023. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2023.