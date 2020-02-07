CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to heart health, little and simple things can make a big impact, something the Ohio State University Extension Office shared with Pickaway County employees at the Pickaway County Courthouse this week.
Michelle Treber, extension educator and a member of the Pickaway County Wellness Committee set up just inside the doors of the Courthouse with a display and some healthy food options at lunchtime. The event is part of the county’s effort to reduce health care costs by participating in various initiatives.
Recently the Healthy Business Council of Ohio granted the county a Gold Healthy Worksite Award that recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate “a commitment to employee health through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs.”
Treber had recipes for healthy snack and meal options, a raffle for salads in a mason jar, a riddle activity, and information on easy tips for healthier lifestyles, all to promote heart health among the county’s employees.
“There are seven healthy lifestyle tips so I made a riddle for them to guess what those are,” Treber commented. “They are be more active, control cholesterol, blood pressure, manage weight, quitting tobacco, and eating healthier. I’m encouraging each of them to set a health goal and write it down on the paper to help hold them accountable. It might be something as simple as drinking more water, walking more and standing up every half hour that can make a difference.”
Treber had a salad mix, cowboy caviar, and a mango salsa along with whole-wheat chips for the employees to eat. Employees came from around the different offices to participate in the event in addition to those that work in the courthouse. She also raffled off three salads in a jar to show the employees how easy it is to eat healthy.
“I made homemade dressing and it’s layered up so you can take it for your lunch and dump it out,” she added. “All you have to do is dump it out and it’s ready to go.
I gave away three of the jars. It’s a lot of chopping to make them but they’re easy for lunch.”
Treber said she’s happy with how well the event was received.
“We wanted to bring it here to make it more convenient for the courthouse employees to participate in our health and wellness activities,” she explained. “We’re trying to encourage healthier lifestyle behaviors. Those little things add up. If they do one good behavior it seems to help your momentum and you think you can add something else.”
In April there will be another event at the Pickaway County Engineer’s office on sun safety that will be geared towards the county’s employees that often work outside.
“We’ll check for sun damage and see if they have any spots and need to follow up with a doctor,” Treber continued. “We’re going to do something every couple of months. Bringing these events to them is easier.”
According to Treber, in years past they’ve done a few events over the course of a week for Health and Safety Week. This year she said she wants to do it all in one day, which has yet to be scheduled.
“The county employees always enjoy that,” she concluded.