CIRCLEVILLE — Heartland Hospice, serving Central Ohio, a division of ProMedica, surprised patient, Crickett Shadley, by bringing Disney World to her.
Shadley told Kristen Ayers, Heartland Hospice Social Worker, that she would love to be able to go to Disney World. Upon hearing her wish, Ayers contacted Monica McKee, Heartland Hospice account liaison, and they came up with the idea that the Heartland Hospice team would bring Disney to her.
McKee reached out to Fresenius Dialysis Center in Washington Court House, where Shadley receives her treatment, to see if Heartland could have a celebration at their facility on a day that she would be scheduled.
Marissa Parsley, Fresenius Dialysis Center Manager, jumped on the suggestion and together with Heartland was able to create a “Disney World” at the center.
“Everything came together wonderfully. It was so great to work as a team to make this happen,” said Parsley. “I’m so grateful to work with such an awesome team, and to be able to partner with Marissa and her team. Crickett may not have been able to travel to Disney World, but we brought a little bit of Disney to her.”
Several staff members from Heartland and Fresenius Dialysis Center dressed up as Disney characters to surprise Shadley with a Disney party before her treatment. Shadley was overwhelmed with gratefulness and joy upon seeing everyone dressed up and the center decorated Disney style.
“I still can’t believe everyone did this for me. It was wonderful!” said Shadley.