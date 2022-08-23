Heath Bennett named educator of the year By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — Trending Recipe Videos email scollins@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Zane Trace defeats Logan Elm Council discusses Corwin street property; hears from several residents IOOF Building gets new lease on life Former GE plant to be partially torn down Ashville woman killed in crash Trending Recipes