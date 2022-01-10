• Use kerosene heaters and space heaters according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Alternative heat sources need their space. Keep anything combustible at least three feet away.
• Make sure your alternative heat sources have 'tip switches.' These are designed to automatically turn off the heater in the event they tip over.
• Do not use your kitchen’s oven or range to heat your home. In addition to being a fire hazard, it can be a source of toxic fumes.
• Never refill a space heater while it is operating or still hot.
• Refuel heaters outdoors.
• Make sure wood stoves are properly installed, and at least three feet away from anything that could burn. Ensure they have the proper floor support and adequate ventilation.
• Be careful when using candles. Keep the flame away from combustible objects and out of the reach of children.
• Make certain that your home’s smoke alarms are in proper working order.
• Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home and inside and outside of sleeping areas.
• All smoke alarms should be tested monthly, and batteries replaced at least twice a year.
• If you have elderly or disable neighbors, check on them regularly. Offer to test their smoke alarms and inspect their homes for fire hazards.
• Have a fire escape plan that includes two ways out and a designated meeting place for family members once they are outside the home.
• If there is a fire hydrant near your home, keep it clear of snow, ice and debris for easy access by the fire department.