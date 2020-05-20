CIRCLEVILLE — High water has closed several Pickaway County roads and highways this week and with more rain in the forecast, things likely won’t improve.
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced closings of state Route 762 and state Route 752 in the northern part of Pickaway County this week, along with North Court Street, near U.S. 23 and Bell Station Road was closed.
Commercial Point Road was also closed between Florence Chapel Pike and state Route 104.
In Franklin County, U.S. 23 was closed at U.S. Interstate 270 due to high water. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the Scioto River near Circleville for Thursday.
In addition to road closures, standing water is not uncommon around Pickaway County, especially as you travel further north. Cooks Creek Golf Course is nearly completely submerged, as is Little Walnut Road. Flooding is visible in low-lying yards and there have been reports of flooding basements around the county.
By Thursday afternoon, state Route 752 had reopened, as well as North Court Street and Commercial Point Road.
The Pickaway County Engineer’s office has asked residents to use caution as high water remains in many areas.