CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Republican Voters have chosen their three candidates for City Council At-Large.
Katie Logan Hedges, Tom Klitzka and Sheri Theis will represent the city in at-large seats for a two year term starting next year.
During Tuesday’s election, Hedges received 683 votes (28.12 percent), Theis received 671 votes (27.62 percent, and Klitzka received 576 votes (23.71 percent) making them the three highest vote totals for the three seats over the fourth candidate, Tom Spring who received 499 votes (20.54 percent).
“This was a tough race that some ugly things happened that were unfortunate but ultimately good prevailed and I think there are some bright days ahead for Circleville,” said Hedges at a Election Night event at Watt Street Tavern. “The right people came forward and people came forward to show up to vote.”
Theis and Klitzka thanked her supporters.
“It is an honor to serve on City Council,” Thies said. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me this election. I look forward to continuing the work to improve our city.”
Klizka said, “I would like to share a heartfelt thank you with each person who took the time to cast a vote on my behalf.”
In other city races, Barry Keller for City Council president, Mark Bidwell for auditor, Kendra Kinney for Law Director, Jeff Hallinin for First Ward City Council, Don McIlroy for Second Ward City Council, and Tom Duvall for Fourth Ward City Council all ran unopposed and effectively have been elected since there is no additional candidates running.
Todd Brady, who was running as a write-in candidate for City Council third ward, did not receive enough votes to proceed with the nomination. He received 20 of the 25 needed votes to appear on the general election ballot. An independent candidate, Bradley Laxton has filed for the position but that petition has not been certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections.
A Democrat could also appear on the November ballot for the third ward. Dominic Ali had been certified to the November ballot before he withdrew and the Democratic party can replace him on the ballot.
In total 1,009 votes were cast in the city, which is roughly half of the registered Republican voters prior to early voting beginning. The election results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections on May 17.