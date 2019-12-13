LOGAN — Although National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed in October, it’s important to bring awareness to domestic violence every day, especially with the recent murder/suicide in Hocking County.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender, and it is a growing problem throughout the country as well as our little community.
Also known as domestic abuse, spousal abuse, battering, family violence, dating abuse and intimate partner violence, it can be defined as a pattern of controlling behaviors in any relationship that is used by one partner to establish power over the other.
• Statistics reveal that one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes behaviors of slapping, shoving, and pushing. Statistics also reveal that an intimate partner has injured one in seven women and one in 25 men.
• On average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the country. In a year’s time, that equals more than 10 million women and men.
• On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500 percent. Nineteen percent of domestic violence involves a weapon.
• Seventy-two percent of all murder/suicides involve an intimate partner; 94 percent of the victims of these murder/suicides are female. The risk of homicide also is increased if the victim has recently separated from the offender, or the offender stalks the victim.
The statistics are staggering to say the least, and the danger is real and those who believe they are being abused should reach out for help. Everyone has a right to feel safe in a relationship.
Domestic violence not only hurts the abused person, but also the entire family, friends and the community as well.
While alcohol, poverty, mental illness and other factors may play a role in domestic violence; there is no rational justification for a selfish act like taking someone else’s life or harming another.
Last week, the entire community was devastated over the senseless murder of Natalie Nutter. Just 35 years old, her young life was sadly taken at the hands of her estranged husband Kevin Nutter, who then turned the gun on himself.
News of the murder/suicide quickly spread throughout the state and has left many asking questions of the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office as well as other local agencies involved.
The Logan Daily News reached out the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office as well as the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for some answers regarding Natalie’s death.
While Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel told The Logan Daily News that his office followed all procedures and there were no violations of Marsey’s Law by anyone in his office, he sent two employees home last week stating it was for their own benefit.
“There were no violations of Marsy’s Law by anyone in my office,” Fickel stated. “The introductory letter that explains the victim’s services program and the victim’s right was sent out, along with a victim impact statement requesting additional information, on Oct. 29. The impact statement was not returned to our office.”
What Fickel was referring to is the Nutter case. When asked why he sent the two employees home, he stated, “They were both sent home for their own benefit and to allow me an opportunity to identify any internal issues that needed to be addressed.”
So now the question becomes, what possible internal issues need to be addressed? Is there an issue or not? Were all the procedures followed? Was every “T” crossed and every “I” dotted? Perhaps we will never know the answers to these underlying questions; however, there are families in the community still dealing with the grief of losing a loved one.
Could this horrific murder have been prevented?
“In hindsight, almost every murder could have been prevented. Mr. Nutter was ordered to have a mental health and substance abuse assessment and follow up with treatment,” Fickel told The Logan Daily News.
“I believe that if he had the necessary treatment, he might have been in a better state of mind,” he added.
“Deputies immediately responded to the area and arrived 11 minutes after the initial call had been received,” stated Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North. “The caller was unsure what type of vehicle Kevin was driving or the direction he had fled from the scene.
“Deputies were very fortunate to locate the vehicle (which was different than the one described to them) a short time later. Before the deputies were able to even begin giving orders for the driver to exit, the first shot was fired, killing Natalie. The second shot was fired just moments after the first, killing Kevin.
“Based on the information that we have uncovered during our continuing investigation; we believe Kevin had planned out various portions of this incident prior to implementing it at least days in advance. ‘What ifs’ can be had in any incident, but when someone has committed himself or herself to plan and carry out a heinous act, it is very difficult to stop them from implementing it,” North continued.
When asked why he stated in an interview with Channel 10 TV, that this was a political witch-hunt, Fickel said they took it out of context.
“But it seemed to me that everyone was looking for a scapegoat and not paying attention to the facts,” Fickel said.
Natalie did everything she could to keep herself and her young son safe; she sought a civil protection order; she filed numerous reports with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office each time that Kevin violated the protection order; she even provided text messages that Kevin had sent her. However, it was not enough to protect her from her soon-to-be ex-husband.
Is there anything else that could have been done through the courts or the prosecutor’s office to protect this family? According to the prosecutor, he followed all procedures.
“Natalie took all the right steps that victims of domestic violence can take. She filed reports, sought a protection order and then reported violations of that protection order to us,” North told The Logan Daily News. “Law enforcement took the steps, available to them within the law, to protect Natalie, unfortunately, those steps were not enough to stop this tragedy from occurring.
“Detectives have uncovered documentation Natalie had suffered, both verbal and physical abuse from Kevin since September 2018, all of which was not reported until September 2019, one year later,” the Sheriff commented.
While Fickel said he followed all procedures in the Nutter murder/suicide case, there are a few previous cases that maybe should have been looked at closer.
The Logan Daily News is in receipt of a letter that was written to the prosecutor on Jan. 22, 2018 from a local woman wanting a protection order against her soon-to-be ex-husband. According to the letter, she was allegedly told by one of the employees sent home last week, “until he physically harms my children or I, she would do nothing.”
She explained to the employee that her soon to be ex-husband had a prior domestic violence charge, while intoxicated. She also provided numerous reports from the sheriff’s office where they had been called out to the resident, but was allegedly denied.
Was this just an oversight by the employee or was this something that warranted a protection order?
The Logan Daily News also reached out to another victim that requested a civil protection order and was allegedly denied; however, the newspaper was unable to make contact with her.
And most recently, the woman whose husband shot her in 2012, was denied a civil protection order upon his release from prison, but has since been granted that order.
What does it take to get a civil protection order to protect yourself and your family? And, is a civil protection order a viable resource against domestic violence? Can a protection order prevent domestic violence? Can a protection order prevent a murder?
While there are still many unanswered questions, the fact remains that domestic violence on any level is wrong, whether it is a push, shove or slap, it’s unjustified.
“This was a horrific tragedy that left a completely innocent six-year-old without his parents,” Fickel said, speaking of the Nutter case. “People should reach out to support Crew and his family through the rough times to come.”
This story is not to place blame on anyone, but to open the eyes of everyone and raise awareness of domestic violence.
“The many horrific tragedies and graphic scenes our deputies and other first responders handle, affect them in different ways. We have been fortunate to be able to provide peer support for the involved deputies to help them cope with this incident.
“It’s extremely important to report domestic violence violations to law enforcement, regardless of verbal or physical abuse. It’s equally important for anyone who suspects domestic violence is occurring, to report it to law enforcement as well,” North stated.
“Obtain a protection order and even though a protection order cannot physically protect a person, it is a viable tool for law enforcement to effect an arrest on violators of the protection order.
“If an individual feels their life in is danger, they should apply for an emergency concealed carry permit, which waives the standard process for obtaining a CCW permit,” North concluded.
If you or someone you know, whether female or male, is enduring abuse, help them get the help they need. You may save a life!
Editor’s note: While this story pertains to Hocking County, it is important to raise awareness everywhere about domestic violence. This is why I chose to publish this article in The Herald. If anyone is aware of any domestic violence situations in Pickaway County, contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office or the Circleville Police Department.