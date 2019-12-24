STOUTSVILLE — For the past year, a local couple has been serving the community — one piece of furniture at a time — through the Compassion Furniture Bank on U.S. Highway 22 East.
Tammy and Seth Myers began their journey of providing the community with gently used furniture last December through the nonprofit organization. The bank helps those struggling to furnish their homes that cannot do so on their own.
To receive furniture, one must receive some sort of public assistance or be referred through one of the Bank’s partnering agencies, such as the Haven House.
Through its efforts, Compassion Furniture Bank has now served its 300th client thus far this year.
“We have been able to make an empty house feel like a home for over 300 families this year,” Tammy stated. “We couldn’t have blessed so many families without the monetary support and donations of gently used furniture from so many generous individuals and businesses in the community.”
Compassion Furniture Bank is a 501C(3) nonprofit organization located on U.S. Highway 22 East in Stoutsville. The mission is to provide essential furniture items to families and individuals who are unable to furnish their homes due to poverty and other severe life challenges.
“Our mission is to help people that are trying to get on their feet whether it be from a house fire or drug rehab, out of jail, coming out of Haven House or something like that,” stated Seth. “We’re going to help those people get on their feet.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation should call ahead when there is something to be dropped off so they can make sure someone is at the store to assist in the delivery.
“We really ask it to be gently used furniture, without tears and rips,” Seth added.
The Furniture Bank only accepts furniture, no clothing or housewares.
“The need is great, so please help by donating your gently used furniture today,” concluded Tammy.
The idea to start Compassion Furniture Bank came from another project — Bed Brigade — that provided only beds to people in need through a Lancaster church where the couple attended. The couple was so inspired by the Bed Brigade; they wanted to start their own nonprofit.
“While I’m sitting there praying I’m totally interrupted, I couldn’t even think straight and I just kept having ‘We need to start a furniture bank’ laid on my heart,” Seth remarked. “I got a text from Tammy, she wasn’t even there, and she told me she knew what she was suppose to do with her masters. I told her let’s talk about it after church.
“We know that God called us to do this,” Seth concluded.
Call 740-207-1528 to schedule a furniture pick up or drop off.
Steven Collins, reporter, contributed to this article.