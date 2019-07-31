CIRCLEVILLE — If your ears perked up when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill paving the way for growing hemp, you’ll equally be glad to know that Circleville is the location for the 2019 Ohio Hemp Farm Summit in September.
The Sept. 28 event is being organized by the Ohio Hemp Farmers Cooperative that was formed in December after the federal farm bill passed in late 2018 that legitimized hemp and erased its illegal classification that was on the books for years. It will set up shop in the Pickaway County Agriculture Events Center.
This will be the second such hemp summit, designed to introduce and keep participants up to date about the industry. DeWine’s action may provide a boost as well.
Julie Doran, the cooperative’s founder, said last year’s annual summit attracted 250. She expects this year’s attendance might exceed that figure.
The state bill decriminalizes hemp and may act as a stimulus for development of a new hemp industry in the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture will administer the newly-created hemp program.
Exactly how much revenue Ohio farmers might see is undetermined. There are projections that the entire U.S. hemp industry could reach into the billions. However, it will take a little time in Ohio to get up and running.
“The final rules have not been written at the federal level or state level. Commercial production is probably unlikely until 2020,” said Mike Estadt, with the Ohio State University Extension Office in Pickaway County. “Secondly, Ohio does not have an infrastructure in place for growers to sell their hemp.”
Hemp is a cannabis plant that does not produce intoxicating effects, grown for its many industrial uses. Hemp contains a fiber, a grain, and oil that can be extracted for CBD, which is now being used in food and dietary supplements.
The hemp program sets up a licensing structure for farmers who are interested in growing the crop processing it. It also allows for universities to grow and cultivate the crop for research purposes. The state agriculture department also will test CBD and hemp products for safety and accurate labeling to protect Ohio consumers.
It’s the potential that could lure people into the field, literally and figuratively.
The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation view it as a possibility for their members.
“Industrial hemp will give Ohio farmers another crop option to help them diversify their farms and possibly find another stream of revenue to offset years of declining commodity prices, said Adam Sharp, the organization’s executive vice president.”
Doran noted the possibilities as well, saying agriculture is the state’s top industry and is finding an audience with younger farmers. “Hemp all over the country is bringing back the young farmers.”
ODA has created a web page to explain the hemp program and gather information from those interested in growing or processing the crop.
To learn more about the summit in Pickaway County, visit the website, www.ohiocannabis.com.