CIRCLEVILLE — Honors and awards have flooded APG Media recently, and The Circleville Herald has not been left out.
The Ohio News Media Association (ONMA) held their annual Osman C. Hooper Newspaper Contest, and Editor and Publisher Magazine also held their annual 25 Under 35 contest, both of which Circleville Herald staff members were recognized.
The Herald placed in four categories in ONMA's contest, including Best Local Feature, Best Local Profile, Best Feature Photo, and Best Special Edition or Section.
For Best Local Feature, The Circleville Herald took third place for Steven Collins' story, iCan Ride, published on Aug. 7, 2021.
The story outlined the special event at the Pickaway County Agriculture Society and Event Center, teaching children with special needs how to ride a bike.
That week, iCan Shine Program held their iCan Bike Program for Pickaway County and surrounding community kids to learn how to ride with specialized equipment and trained teachers.
Hillary Warren, Otterbein University Communications Professor, announced the winners and commented that the story was "well written and was an uplifting story."
For Best Local Profile, The Herald took second place for Collins' story, Dedicated detective is remembered like family, published on Jan. 31, 2021.
The story of the late Pickaway County Sheriff's Office Detective Rex Emerick was told. Collins brought in many quotes from friends and family telling of his legacy.
Jessica Graue, English department professor at Sinclair Community College and member of the ONMA 2022 Convention Committee, announced the award and said the story had "great quotes of a dedicated public servant."
For Best Feature Photo, The Herald placed first for an image in their Aug. 7, 2021 edition of a baby, Aubree Daniels, reading a newspaper, Playful and curious young reader.
The photo of Daniels takes place outdoors as she was spending time in a park with her family.
The comment from Warren was that the photo was "a good feature image that must define a community."
"The image represents the future readers of the community in a playful manner," she said.
For The Herald's final category, Best Special Edition or Section, the newspaper placed second for the Feb., 6 2021 Black History issue.
The multiple stories in this section honored Black history in Pickaway County, including events that changed history, Black athletes in history in the county, the earliest-known Black residents of Pickaway, and more.
The Herald most recently continued this project to make it an annual special section, published this year on Feb. 19.
Graue stated, "It was a nice way to honor Black history and it was an enjoyment to read the stories of many throughout the county."
More APG Media newspapers honored in the 2022 Hooper contest were The Pike County News Watchman, The Logan Daily News and The Perry County Tribune.
The News Watchman placed in multiple categories, including Best Website, Best Feature Photo, Best Sports Coverage, Best Sports Feature, Best Sports Photo, among others.
The Perry County Tribune placed in the category of Best News Coverage, and The Logan Daily News placed in the category of Best Local Profile.
