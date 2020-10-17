Larger, easier to read fonts and bolder headlines are just two of the improvements coming to the Herald. The redesign spurred by community request promises to be kinder on the eyes.
How it will look
Nimrod and Myriad Pro Regular are the new fonts to be used for newsprint. The letters will be taller and less cramped than previous fonts. Besides its size, the new font will be a subtler shade and therefore, easier to read. Headlines will be bolder, creating focus toward top stories.
A new, single column will appear on the left side of A1. Called, “the rail,” in newspaper lingo, this column will showcase 3 Things to Know, a daily feature containing notable news, community events and useful facts such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Next, the new column will show a two-day weather report, obituary listings, the index, and our Subscriber of the Day.
Photos will accompany story teasers at the top of A1. And, our signature, amber orange will compliment feature stories.
Contacting reporters with news tips will be easier than ever. At the end of many articles, the reporter’s email will be available.
How it all started
Plans for the redesign began in spring. Community feedback and review of established, newspaper processes prompted the makeover.
2020: The year of adaptation
The world has seen its fair share of makeovers this year, including the masked look we’re all sporting. We’re not strangers to change. Some changes, like our newspaper’s redesign, are welcome ones, making an everyday pleasure, better.