CIRCLEVILLE — Hundreds flocked to downtown Circleville for the Circleville Downtown Business Trick or Treat and Halloween Fun night Tuesday night.
All manner of superheroes and their villains, city workers and first responders, and characters from movies, books, video games and beyond took to the streets to acquire their candy from many of the local businesses that participated.
Following the one hour trick or treat event, Kingston National Bank hosted a costume judging contest in which they chose most creative costumes, best costume, scariest costume and more from each of the four age groups.
Krista Bower, executive director of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, participated in the event for the first time as she recently took over the position.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” she said. “I’d heard from about 20 businesses that said they were participating, but there were at least double that. In addition to businesses, there were civic and community organizations and churches giving out candy and offering information about their services. It was great to see all the people. I hope they’ll continue to support Downtown businesses.”
Remaining trick or treat times are as follows:
Oct. 29
South Bloomfied Trick or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. followed by the Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5000 Park Place South Bloomfield
Circleville residential Trick or Treat 3 to 5 p.m.
Village of Ringgold residential Trick or Treat 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 30
Ashville Halloween Parade 2 pm starting at Long and Main, costume judging and refreshment following parade in Ashville Park.