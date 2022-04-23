CIRCLEVILLE – The Pickaway County Historical Society is expanding the Clarke-May Museum on West Union Street to grant them more space to display Pickaway County history.
Dave Winner, Historical Society trustee, said the plan is to add on to the west side of the building, the section nearest to Scioto Street, and that the addition won’t effect the original brick historical building.
“It’s going to add about 1,300 square feet, be two stories and is a continuation of the outset wall down to the end,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges is that we’ll need to change the roofline. It’ll be two stories and it will mostly be display space for the museum with a little bit of office space and a little bit of storage space.”
Winner said a phase two of the project would be to add on to the back of the building but this first phase will square up the space they have now.
“When you look at the house from Union Street you won’t see any difference but when you look at it from the west, that’s where you’ll see the difference,” Winner added.
Winner said what they found over the last two years, with people being home more due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, is that people cleaned out what they had and discovered bits of history in their possession that they have since donated.
“People were cleaning out their basements, houses and garages and they find this stuff they don’t really want but it has some significance to something and they bring it down to (Darlene Weaver at the Genealogical Library) or (Jane Shaw at the Museum) and they trade back and forth,” he said. “We have all these things that we don’t have a very good way to display or catalogue, but it’s stuff that’s important.”
Weaver said they need the space to keep important pieces of history as we move into the future.
“You can’t stop growing; if you do your organization dies,” said Weaver, who is the director of the Genealogical Library.
Charley Weaver, treasurer, said that when the current rear space was built it was just a meeting room for the board.
“When we did our inventory we found so much stuff tucked in closets and drawers, and realizing we had a wonderful meeting room at the Genealogical Library, we converted the back space and did away with the meeting room and filled it up,” Weaver said. “We were out of space before we were done. We keep getting things and if we make this addition and modify the entire north side roof line we can go back the width of this plus the addition of another 30 feet, and have some serious space.”
David Beavers, board member, said many of the items are one-of-a-kind and need to be properly stored and displayed.
“If we don’t preserve it, they’ll be lost to history,” he said.
Rick Hartinger, board president, said the board wants to keep meeting the needs of the organization into the future.
“We have to make sure we give it the justice it deserves,” he said.
Shaw, who is first vice president, said they want to take care of the things that people have brought in and treat them with care.
“These artifacts deserve to be on display but they’re just stacked on shelves and we want to make sure that we have a way to display them,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people understand what we have under stuff right now.”
The museum is kicking off a capital campaign to help pay for the project.
“We’re going to reach out to our membership and the community for those that want to be involved,” Winner said. “We’re going to have some giving steps and a fundraiser but we don’t have all that planned yet.”
The project is estimated to cost $500,000 for the repair work that’s needed and the new construction. The board said work will likely start later this summer on June 1.
“We’re moving forward and going to build this addition, we have the funds to build it but we operate on a shoestring budget and we want to preserve our funds as best we can so we can continue to maintain what we have,” Charlie Weaver said. “We’re very frugal.”