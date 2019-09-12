ASHVILLE — On Nov. 22, 2016, Eli Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, and Columbus native, embarked on a record-breaking three-year journey via walking and cycling to all four corners of the continental United States to bring awareness to veteran suicide and PTSD.
After losing a couple of men he served with, he felt the need to share what he knew about PTSD and hopefully help people realize that suicide is not the answer.
Smith sold everything he owned from his truck down to the dishes to fund the mission. He has been covered by newspapers, radio, magazines, and news outlets across the country for the last two and a half years sharing his story and the story of others while donating items and food to various veteran shelters and organizations on his path.
Over Memorial weekend this year, Smith reached the third corner of the USA in Lubec, Maine, which began his trek south toward his fourth and final corner in Key West, Florida.
On July 19th, 2019, he was only a few blocks from the White House, and his hotel in Washington, D.C., when a driver intentionally hit him from behind.
“I saw him in the bike lane and thought that was weird. I looked again and he was closer, so I tried to go faster, then I heard the car engine rev really loud and the next thing I know I’m flying through the air,” Smith said.
His body skid across the street for almost 100 feet, and suffering from multiple lacerations and wounds. Most of his worldly possessions were destroyed as well, including his bicycle. He was rushed to the Howard University Trauma Center where they took x-rays of his hips, chest and head, given crutches and sent on his way.
Thankfully there were several witnesses who were able to help get his equipment to his hotel, The Intercontinental Willard, where they took care of his possessions. The staff at the Willard took exceptional care of him, going above and beyond to make him comfortable until his family arrived.
After a couple weeks of trying to contact the Metro Police Department, Smith got in touch with an officer who stated that it was an open investigation and his case had been transferred to a hit and run detective. It is confirmed that there is a surveillance video. Smith does have a vehicle description of an early 2000 model Silver Chevrolet Impala.
Working with the MPD has been difficult. MPD allegedly has not once contacted Smith on their own and was told multiple times to email the department and wait for a reply. The person who hit Smith has still not been found and MPD has still not called Smith with any updates. Smith is still waiting for justice to be served and answers on why someone would do something so horrible.
Moving ahead a couple more weeks, Smith is healing well back in Ashville, Ohio, except for his foot, which required a trip to the VA Hospital where x-rays were taken of his knee and foot. The Howard Center in D.C. did not take x-rays of those areas, even though Smith told them that those were the most painful areas.
The results were not what he had hoped for — a broken foot that he has been walking on for a month. His trek to Key West will have to be put off till next year when he plans to start again on his southern trek in Washington, D.C. to finish what he started in 2016.
His journey can be found at Facebook.com/4cornershike.