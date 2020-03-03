CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has named local Trooper and Logan Elm graduate Eric Holbrook “Trooper of the Year” for the entire department.
Holbrook was told of the award at a ceremony in which all nine of the district troopers of the year were honored. Holbrook joined the Patrol in September 2012 and has previously been assigned to the Jackson Post and Chillicothe Post. Holbrook graduated from Logan Elm High School in 2007.
He called being chosen for the award a great honor.
“There are a lot of good people in the Highway Patrol and being selected and awarded is humbling,” he said. “In my mind it’s not an award that’s won singlehandedly. I had a lot of people that have inspired me, encouraged me, shaped me and loved and supported me even before I joined the Patrol. I’ve been blessed with an extraordinary group of people that have made me into the man and trooper I am today.”
He celebrated with his leadership and family present.
“They immediately yelled, jumped up and down, and gave me hugs,” the trooper stated. “It was really great to have my wife, Kimberly, there. I wouldn’t be able to do this job without her.”
On the subject of his wife and family, Holbrook has three biological children and is fostering a fourth.
“She provides structure at home which is important,” Holbrook said of his wife. “She supports me and it was awesome to have her there.”
Holbrook said being a foster parent is challenging but also very rewarding.
“I try to treat everyone like they’re family and what better way to give back to your community than to be a foster parent and not only help a child but help the family of that child,” he commented. “I’m just trying to make our community better.”
Holbrook shared his faith and how he uses it on the job.
“I feel if I am obedient to God then he will bless you,” Holbrook commented. “I just try to do His work, whatever He throws my way, and try to lead others.”
Holbrook said he’s always felt led to help people with his life. He initially set out to be a school counselor and earned a degree in psychology from Shawnee State University.
“I wanted to help kids and people and I learned that I had to go to school for more years to obtain that goal and I was kind of burnt out,” he stated. “I applied for a job [as a juvenile corrections officer] and began my career in Circleville with one year at the juvenile prison. I wanted to help these kids while they were in the system to not recidivate.”
From that, Holbrook said meeting them on the road could help them to change behavior before they got behind bars.
“I want to help people before they go to prison and try to change that behavior before they go to prison,” he said.
Holbrook said every day with the patrol is different.
“You could be working crashes all-day or working the road doing speed and seatbelt enforcement or if someone has a warrant or if there’s drugs and alcohol with a stop,” Holbrook continued. “You don’t know any of that until you walk up to the car. Not only is every day different but every stop is different.”
Holbrook said on each stop he tries to be courteous and polite as possible.
“Everyone is human and I try to show that so there’s nothing to be nervous about and to show law enforcement in a positive light,” he remarked. “Not only to change their behavior after a stop but to look at the patrol and law enforcement in a positive light.”
Holbrook said excellence to him is being able to handle the crashes, tickets and that part of the job but also having the right personality for the job.
“I think you are not only leading by example and leading others to be the best version of themselves,” he said. “You need to get to know people as well.”
Holbrook said every day is different and that no two days a like which Lt. Rob Sellers, post commander for the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Holbrook demonstrates both leadership and excellence in his duties as a trooper.
“Leadership is not a position, it’s an action,” Sellers said. “Throughout his actions he has proven that he can not only lead himself but lead others. We have formal leadership, which is a rank, but there’s informal leadership that’s peer to peer that he brings. He’s very good at many things but he also shares that with other people. He’s lifting others up and bringing them to his level.”
Sellers said Holbrook is also a humble person that strives every day to serve the community
“Him being a resident here, growing up here and now being able to serve the community is the fire that’s inside of him,” Sellers added. “He has that fire to succeed. He’s service oriented and overall he understands what our mission is which is improving safety and the quality of life in our communities.”
Holbrook said he plans to retire in the patrol in many years.
“I think I’ve been blessed to work the home post in the area I grew up in,” he concluded. “It’s exciting and pretty fun.”