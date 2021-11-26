CIRCLEVILLE — Santa will be making several stops this holiday season around Pickaway County, even stopping by at some holiday events.
The Circleville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting a Roundtown Holiday Hop on Dec. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, Ohio Christian University is hosting the Festival of Carols, a free community event that “celebrates Jesus Christ’s birth and God’s gift of salvation through music.” The event does require tickets and will feature the OCU Chorale, university band, jazz band, Circleville Chorale Society and OCU Strings.
There are two events set in Ashville on Dec. 5. Santa will be in town from 1 to 3 p.m., sponsored by the Ashville Community Men’s Club. The Ashville Small Town Museum is hosting the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., where the Ashville Women’s Civic Club will provide hot chocolate and cookies.
The South Bloomfield Police Department is hosting their annual Topple the Tahoe Toy Drive for Toys for Tots, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Also on Dec. 11, the Pickaway County Library is hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be crafts and take-home snacks for the kids. Families are welcome to take their own pictures of their kids with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new downtown event at Pumpkin Show Park on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The event will bring back the Santa House and tree-lighting ceremony of years past, but will also include a vendor village, Santa’s barnyard petting zoo and crafts, as well as activities for the kids. The park is located in the 100 block of North Court Street.
The Mount Oval Historic House and Farm will host a Jingle Bell Tea Event for children in first through fourth grade, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12. Santa is expected to make an appearance at the event. Seats are limited with reservations required for the free event. Contact the historical society at 740-474-1495 to make a reservation.
On Dec. 19 at 4 p.m., a Christmas parade will take place in Tarlton. The parade will start at the town hall, head north before turning left on Main Street, then right on German Street, left on Water Street, left on Redding Street, left on Elizabeth Street and left on Harrison Street before ending back at the start.
Lineup starts at 3 p.m. There will not be a gathering at the town hall following the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and Harrison Street.
Also on Dec. 19, Ohio Christian University is hosting the Columbus Symphony for a Holiday Pops Spectacular. The event is from 2 to 3 p.m and is being held at the Ohio Christian University Ministry and Performing Arts Center. General tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
On Dec. 20, Santa will be coming to Logan Elm Village and Jefferson Addition at 5:30 p.m. on a horse-drawn sleigh. Santa will be escorted by the Pickaway Township Fire Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
A full list of events can be found at https://pickaway.com/pickawaychristmas/.