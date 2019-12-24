CIRCLEVILLE — Substance abuse is an ever-growing issue throughout the country, even in Pickaway County, and couple that with the upcoming holidays — it’s a mixture that could lead to disaster.
For nearly everyone, the holidays are a time of joy mixed with a healthy dose of stress, but for those in recovery it can be even more difficult to enjoy the season. With pressure to spend time with family, exchange gifts, and the occasional holiday blues, relapse can be tempting.
The holidays are stressful, even if you’re not in recovery or another stage of your life. Individuals who are going through recovery should focus on family, focus on you, and ask for advice. If it’s too much, tell somebody.
While all holidays may prove a challenge to those in recovery, the more family-oriented times prove to be the most challenging for individuals, particularly near the end of the year.
Many of the individuals in recovery are also working to repair family relationships that had been damaged by the substance abuse, which can add to the stress. To help combat this, families are encouraged to be as understanding as possible, and to try to work with the person in recovery to ensure a pleasant holiday for everyone.
No one in recovery wants to be the center of attention, so don’t interrogate them. That’s not to say to completely avoid the topic, but there is a difference between a conversation about how they’re doing in general and an interrogation about when they last used. If they’re comfortable talking about it, they will.
Another way for family members to help loved ones in recovery is to take initiative in planning substance-free events and locking medications that may be considered a drug of choice away.
Despite the steps family members and individuals may take, a situation might arise where the individual in recovery may need additional support. Look for support through an AA or NA mentor, a local health facility that deals with addiction, a personal counselor, or even a help line.
Focus on the love of your family, focus on the love of yourself, and make sure you’re taking care of yourself and take care of the ones around you.
For family members, be aware of what pressures you’re putting on people. People are pulled in a hundred different directions. Remember the holidays and what they’re about — sharing time with family and loved ones. That love goes a long way, and helps build a foundation for our community, and I think it’s really important that we maintain that.
To help those in recovery and their families, here are a few ideas for families during the holidays as well as advice for those in recovery:
Advice for individuals in recovery:
• Avoid events with drugs or alcohol; the best thing is to avoid a possible trigger;
• Have an exit plan in case of an unexpected situation. Counselors suggested driving separately to be able to leave, if necessary;
• Remember that quality time with family and children is more important than gifts. Being able to be physically and emotionally present for holiday events will make memories that are more important than any item purchased;
• Self care is also important during the holidays. Eat well, get enough sleep, exercise, attend counseling appointments, attend AA/NA, etc. It is important to take care of yourself to feel your best and be able to emotionally and rationally make good decisions;
• Know your support systems and use them.
Advice for family members:
• Host holiday events that are drug and alcohol free, so not to trigger person in recovery;
• Focus on family and quality time and less on interrogation of how the individual is doing. This can create stress, arguments, and generally a displeasing holiday experience;
• If giving a gift, reconsider money or gift cards in exchange for an item the individual may need. If giving the gift to help with a bill or some other financial burden, consider paying it directly.
Ideas for positive family interactions:
• Watch uplifting holiday movies;
• Volunteer work;
• Attend Christmas services;
• Help with toy drives;
• Take children to see Santa;
• Group/family cookie stocking ornament making or decorating;
• Visiting elders in rest home;
• Schedule sober events for family and friends;
• Utilize the local library for books and activities;
• Holiday light viewing.