ASHVILLE— Seven different fire departments were called to battle the flames at a house fire east of Ashville.
Fire crews responded to a 911 call of a house fire just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Eight minutes later Harrison Township Fire Department arrived on scene but the house was already fully engulfed.
“It was pretty well involved by the time we got there,” Harrison Township Fire Department Chief Chad Noggle said. “Our guys put a very good stop on it but there was already a lot of heat and smoke damage throughout the house.”
All occupants of the home made it out and there were no injuries to residents, firefighters or pets. North Side of the home had heavy damage and much of the roof in the rear of the home was missing due to fire and collapse.
Noggle said their department trains for these type situations, with houses several hundred feet off the road, up hill, and not very close to the nearest fire hydrant.
“It was a challenge to get water to it but we have a lot of those types of houses and we train for it,” he said. “We just had a training yesterday morning on those scenarios. The challenge is getting enough people out there and we used every one of the companies that we called.”
In addition to Harrison Township Fire Department, Bloom Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department in Franklin County, Scioto Township Fire Department, Amanda Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Clearcreek Township Fire Department all responded. Box65 was also on hand to provide scene support for the fire fighters and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with how everything went from our interior attack to our water supply and the guys that were shuttling water,” Noggle said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.