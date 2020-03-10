CIRCLEVILLE — First responders pay a heavy price in order to protect community members and students as they have always done. Last Friday, students at Circleville High School held an annual breakfast event giving thanks to all of the first responders in the area.
On Friday, a group of National Honor Society students organized the Third Annual First Responders Breakfast at Circleville High School. Under the direction of NHS Advisor Brian Bigam, also a math and finance teacher, students welcomed first responders to the high school to honor the work they do in the community.
Around 18 NHS students helped with preparing food for the first responders. Those invited to the high school event came from agencies such as the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville Police Department and other surrounding first responding agencies, according to Circleville City School District Communications Director Evan Debo.
“From the students’ perspective, they see their active presence here on campus when we host after school events. They’re very thankful,” Debo told The Circleville Herald.
Students take part in preparing the meals for the responders, with a little help from their parents. Prior to the event, students took to local grocery stores to pick out the necessary ingredients for the event.
Before first responders could indulge in the morning meal, two NHS students took time to thank them during the opening minutes of the event. Circleville High School senior Whitley Calder and junior Ben Mogan thanked the collective on the work they do in the community and how they keep students and locals safe.