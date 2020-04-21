Teays Valley and Westfall schools honored their 2020 senior class Monday night at 8:20 p.m. by lighting up the football fields and displaying 20 to 20 on the scoreboard with the game time set to 20:20. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that schools would remain closed throughout the remainder of the school year. Circleville City Schools plans to honor their seniors Wednesday night.
