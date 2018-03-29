CIRCLEVILLE— Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and one local veteran shared his story as an enlisted man who served near the Cambodian border during the war.
Edward Allshouse grew up in a small town in Northwestern Illinois—Savanna, Illinois—and for high school graduates of that town, he said options were limited.
“You had two options: work on the railroad or join the military,” he said. “I moved to Rockford, Illinois, and worked at a factory. I would go home and watch the news every night and I decided I probably should go and help them, so I enlisted.”
Allshouse enlisted at 18 years old and said the discipline he got at home helped aid in the transition into the Army and through basic training at Fort Campbell. Allshouse has several members of his family in the service, including his son who served during Desert Storm.
“My stepdad is a WWII guy who grew up on a farm with a big family who was used to getting his way. I didn’t mind hard work, I was in good shape,” he said. “To me getting up early and going outside and working wasn’t that big of a deal.”
Allshouse signed up for a three-year commitment in 1966 as a truck driver to transport supplies from one place to another. He was in Vietnam by February of 1967.
“When I signed up I decided I was going to be a truck driver instead of slogging through the jungle or the rice paddies, I’d rather drive,” he said. “I was there 18 months and I drove a semi for the first year.”
Allshouse said he first was stationed near the Cambodian border and made supply runs from Tây Ninh to the smaller bases in the area, and often made trips to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, which was about 75 miles each way.
“As you can imagine, you’re talking large convoys and a lot of different units,” he said. “We’d get up around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. and go to breakfast, and by the time we were done it’d be light enough to see and we’d get the trucks ready. We’d go to Củ Chi and wait for our fire support and the go on to Tây Ninh. We’d unload, bring back empty trucks or what we needed and come back. We’d get back at 10-11 at night, get a couple beers go to bed and do it all over again.
Allshouse said it wasn’t unusual to go somewhere and have bullet holes in the truck or in the boxes.
“One time I came back, I had the Conex boxes like that are on trains it was full of paint,” he said. “When I got back there was paint all over the side of it and I never heard a thing.”
Allshouse said trucks being blown up were a constant problem, usually by roadside mines or bombs.
“Wherever we went someone would go out and sweep the roads,” he said. “They didn’t always get them.”
Allshouse said he was scared, and recalled his first trip.
“When I left the replacement battalion they put me in a truck with no weapon, no protective gear, all I had was my duffle bag,” he said. “I asked the driver what to do if we get shot at; he said to get on the floor.
“When people are shooting at you, if you’re not scared you’re stupid, or you’re lying,” he said. “I even knew that at 18.”
In the 1967 Tet Offensive, Allshouse saw combat.
“I was inside the fence shooting at nobody I could see,” he said. “I was just giving return fire. During the big push in 1968, I was getting material from the docks in Saigon at an ice house unloading the docks when the rockets came in and we just drove back to Long Xuyên.
Most of the time our mission, if we get shot at, was to keep going. If the truck in front of you got hit you pushed on and just left the truck and let the infantry deal with whatever it was hauling.”
After his 18 months in Vietnam, Allshouse returned home and got married during a 30-day leave. He was told to not mention he was in the service and to take off his uniform so he wouldn’t be harassed.
“We came back to San Francisco and before they released us they told us to change our clothes, don’t tell anyone we were in the service and just quietly go home,” he said. “They told us to ignore the Hare Krishna, who were at every airport protesting and confronting soldiers.”
Allshouse said there were people who supported the soldiers coming home but those who were loudest were the ones against the war.
“That’s when it was being reported right from the field and they showed everything,” he said. “There were atrocities of war, there always are, but the most vocal people were the ones against it. When you got home the people might not have been as vocal, but it was still there.”
After his 30 days stateside, he then went on to Germany where he spent another 10 months. By this time he had been promoted to buck sergeant and served as a truck master.
“I was the assistant operations sergeant for the company I was in,” he said. “For me that was a great way to wind down. For some guys it was in combat one day and in their living room the next expected to play with their babies.”
Allshouse said he doesn’t have PTSD, despite some of the things he saw, but his problems are more physical and related to Agent Orange.
“I have diabetes, heart problems and all that like so many people have,” he said.
After his time in the service was completed, Allshouse said he looked for a job but had a hard time before he made some changes and omissions to his applications.
“One of the HR guys told me to not put that I was in the Army or a Vietnam Veteran because it was keeping me from getting a job,” he said. “I was proud of what I did. Pretty soon you just didn’t tell anyone and didn’t mention it to anyone.”
Allshouse said one of the things he took away from his time in the Army was to never leave a job undone and not done well.
“The Army is all about the mission,” he said. “I’ve got a job to do and I want to get it done. I can’t take five days to do a two-day job. It drives me crazy. I also learned to respect people from all walks of life. I grew up in a Lilywhite town but when I went into the service I met people from all over the world.”
Allshouse ended up working for DuPont and was transferred to Circleville in 1982 and has lived here since. He retired from DuPont at 50 years old and then taught at Pickaway-Ross before working for the state for a few years before retiring for the last time.
“Our kids grew up here, grandkids grew up here, and now our great-grandkids are here,” he said.
Allshouse is now an active member of AMVETS and participating in the local honor guard, and now serves as a board member for the Pickaway County Veterans Service.
“When Tom Tootle retired he asked me to run and take his place. They had three candidates and they chose me,” he said. “Our job is to oversee that things are done properly at the Veterans Service Office. We’re not their bosses but our job is to make sure that there are no improprieties and we approve what they’ve already done for the veterans.”
Allshouse said things are different now, noting that a lot of todays combat veterans do multiple tours of duty, while during his time it was not as much.
“We’re having such a hard time with PTSD and drug issues because of it,” he said. “Unless you enlisted you had your one time deal, 10 to 12 months. Now they know when they’re going back before they leave. They’re going over 7-8 times. That really contributes to the mental issues.”
