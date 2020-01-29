CIRCLEVILLE — A lifelong Pickaway County resident is seeking your vote for Pickaway County Commissioner.
Dale Hoover, 57, graduated from Teays Valley High School and has no previous political experience. He has previously served as a building inspector for Circleville, South Bloomfield, Circleville Township, Ashville, and Harrison and Walnut townships. He also worked at Ashville Ace Hardware.
“My mom taught school at Teays Valley and my dad did HVAC work and I followed him into the family business doing some contract work,” Hoover said. “I spent 10 years running the Ashville Hardware.”
Hoover said he’s now able to “semi-retire” and wants to give back.
“I want to make a difference in the community that has supported me for all of these years," he commented.
If elected, Hoover said he would fight for small businesses, which he referred to as the backbone of the community.
“We pay the taxes and per square footage a small business owner employs more people than the big stores,” Hoover added. “They help the community. You walk in the door and they ask how can I help you. If you need to special order something, they’ll special order it for you. A big store you walk in and nobody’s at the cash register and it’s 1,000-square-foot of building and you can’t find anyone to help you.”
According to Hoover, he will champion tax incentives and breaks for those small businesses.
“It seems like they take the blunt of everything,” he said. “I want to make it easier and more user-friendly for them to make a living.”
One of the things Hoover wants to address, if elected, revolve around how the building department gives permits.
“The last couple of years it seems like the agencies don’t work together — they work independently which creates a problem,” Hoover explained. “They’re giving a building permit before the zoning and health department have their approval. Later on the homeowner has to come back and get variances.”
If elected, he wants to make sure the county is developed properly.
“I feel like the local municipalities and township trustees that are part of the county have sometimes not gotten the representation they need,” he continued. “The county will approve things and then it comes through the back door to the township and they have to disapprove it or modify it. I think all the stages of development need to start at the local level first and then work its way up. The people that live in those community are the ones impacted by the growth the most.”
In addition to communication among local agencies and the zoning changes, he’s proposed the other major issue he sees is around water runoff.
“I know we need some engineering and some ditches cleaned out and pipes repaired and I know that takes money,” Hoover told The Circleville Herald. “The infrastructure is where we need to start. I know a few areas that the buildings have been built and the septic tanks are being filled with water and not working properly. We need to work out how to drain that surface water off so it doesn’t affect the individuals who are building houses.”
He commented that the bottom line is — the agencies need to work together.
“All the agencies are great, they’ve all got good people in them and they do their job well but I think they need to work in sequence with each other and have better communication,” he stated. “If I’m elected, that is what I’d do, create a checklist and maybe get a member from each of the agencies together and see how they could work together a lot better because I think they can. I think they’ll have a real good result.”
Hoover feels that communication would lead to fewer problems.
“I think we can knock off a lot of issues at the beginning,” he said.
He concluded by saying he wanted to work with others to continue to make Pickaway County more user-friendly and economically feasible for companies.
“I want to continue to make it a place where people can come work and raise their family. As commissioner, I’ll listen to the concerns of the people. I like to see people voice those concerns and I’ll be available to them, their concerns and what they have to say,” Hoover concluded.