CIRCLEVILLE — Hope House of Pickaway County is working to bring attention to National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, which is Nov. 13 through Nov. 21, and is planning a fundraiser on Nov. 4.
Bryan Shonkwiler, president of the Hope House Board, said some people think all homeless were always poor, but that’s not always the case.
“In reality, some had comfortable middle-class lives until the unexpected happened,” Shonkwiler said.
“Loss of a job or major medical bills may lead to falling behind on rent, mortgage payments or utilities. Increases in rent and gentrification of low-cost housing means there are fewer units available to those with low-paying jobs. The lack of reliable transportation to a job or job training can cause one to be fired. Mental health issues, addiction, a physical disability or leaving an abusive relationship makes it hard to keep a job.”
Shonkwiler said Hope House is not able to solve all these problems, but they can provide a safe space for those needing a place to stay and rebuild their lives.
“Hope House has been serving the homeless men of our county since Dec. 3, 2018,” he said.
“Many of those who have stayed are now employed and in their own apartment. Some of our other guests only needed a place to stay for a short time. All are encouraged to seek employment and those who are working are allowed to stay while they save money toward a deposit.”
On Nov. 4, Hope House is to host its second-annual Sloppy Joes to Go at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the organization with proceeds going directly to benefit the shelter and in turn, the clients they serve.
Cars can drive through the ally to the west and go to the second door to get a lunch of sloppy joes, potato chips, fruit, homemade cookies and bottled water for $6. The church is located at 134 West Mount Street in Circleville.
Shonkwiler said Hope House works with other organizations to help those in need.
“Hope House refers our guests to PICCA and Jobs and Family Services to receive the help and guidance they need,” he said.
“Working with these agencies and our men, we help bring stability and a path to independence. The lunch you buy on Nov. 4 will help keep our doors open.”