CIRCLEVILLE — Hope House of Pickaway County, a local men’s homeless shelter, has a lot to celebrate this spring.
While the world was shutting down in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, another catastrophe would befall the young organization. On the night of March 18, 2020, roughly a week after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement of the shutdown, Hope House suffered a flood of 18 to 24 inches that put the organization out of commission for the next several months.
Sam Cline, vice president of the Hope House Board, said despite that heavy challenge, they were back up and open three months later due to the generosity of the community.
“We reopened a refurbished and renewed shelter,” Cline said. “This generosity saved us and for that, we are so dearly grateful that God is moving through the community’s hearts to help as you can.”
That night, the organization worked quickly to ensure the six guests and staff were safe before clearing the damages, Cline said.
“Many volunteers provided the work needed and some of our guests helped too. Working side-by-side and enjoying themselves, they all chipped in to start demolition days,” Cline said. “Staff and guests were guided by experienced volunteer crew leaders in disposing of ruined furniture, mattresses, bed frames, food and other items. These things have almost all been replaced. With donations from the community and local businesses, we replaced drywall, sprayed to make sure the walls were secure from mold and added a new coat of paint. Not many colors like Joseph’s coat, but one deemed by the guests who painted it, ‘very blue’ to promote calm and clear thinking. Repainted, renewed and ready for open, Hope House reopened its doors in June.”
Since reopening, Cline said the operations of the shelter have evolved to better meet the needs of their guests.
“With donations received later in the year, Hope House was able to expand our services to the men and become a shelter opened 24 hours,” she said. “We also received donations of used computers to better assist guests with applying for jobs and finding apartments. Our guests are now more easily linked to our community resources.“
As such, Hope House is hosting a fundraiser next week on April 15. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 134 West Mound Street. They’ll be hosting their Spring Fling Drive-By Lunch. They’ll be selling sloppy joe sandwich meals and accepting donations.
Cline said the board and the shelter are grateful to the community for their support over the last year as they rebuilt the shelter.
“What may have been a natural phenomenon causing much damage also provided blessings,” she said. “Not only was the shelter able to be redesigned and given a facelift, but we were privileged to see more of our community rise to the occasion to advocate, provide for and support our homeless men. It expanded the awareness of homelessness in our community. The staff, guests and board of Hope House of Pickaway County saw our community’s heart. We thank you, our community, for working together to support the shelter, even amidst a stay-at-home year.”
Cline said they’re still welcoming volunteers for those who want to contribute time to the organization who aid men in Pickaway County.
“We hope to be able to remain a welcomed member of our community as we provide safe, secure housing to God’s sons needing an extra bit of care and support on their journey toward independence,” she said.
“On average, that has meant serving up to 11 men a night and being able to provide them with both food and resources. Our cultural expectation for men says they are self-sufficient and able to make their own way. It is true all people in our society are given opportunity and likewise, just as true all people have challenges. Truth be told, not all people are prepared for these challenges or unexpected financial expenses. This is where Hope House, through your provisions of support, may provide our guests a helping hand with temporary housing, food, laundry facilities, showers and referrals to our community resources rather than simply a hand-out.”
Cline said their guests have been thankful for a safe, warm place and “many delicious meals.”
“Though the flood was unexpected, Hope House trusts in God’s blessing when we follow His direction and believe He will provide. The work He’s done through our community and for our guests shows us this truth. We continue to seek your prayers and pray ourselves for God’s provision to fulfill His vision for the shelter’s existence and more,” she said.
“Grace has been good to us this far and we diligently pray it will continue. We want to be here to serve Pickaway County for as long as the need exists. Please consider partnering with Hope House to meet the needs of the men who need shelter from the storm, guidance toward a stable life and a safe place to stay while they work toward self-sufficiency.”