CIRCLEVILLE — Hope House of Pickaway County will host its third Sloppy Joes to Go drive-thru fundraiser on Thursday, April 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be a Sloppy Joe sandwich, chips, fruit, homemade cookies and water for $6. Drive to the west alley of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 134 W. Mound Street where you’ll be warmly greeted.
This fundraiser will benefit our local men’s shelter located at 1261 N Court. Hope House opened in December 2018 and has provided a place to stay, have a meal, shower and do laundry for more than 600 individuals. With guidance from our staff, PICCA and Jobs and Family Services some have found a new job and new housing.
Others stayed for only a short time before moving on. The support of individuals, local churches, businesses, organizations and grants have allowed us to help the men who have found themselves in a difficult situation.
If you want to help the homeless but are unable to come on April 28, you may send a donation to Hope House of Pickaway County at PO Box 1071.
"We appreciate the support received in earlier fundraisers and look forward to serving the community again,"
Mark Denniston, Hope House board member said.