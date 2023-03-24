Horizon and Tigers' partnership great for school, community

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville High School Tigers’ Horizon Gymnasium is but one example of the partnership between the company and the school system.
Tigers’ basketball teams have scored hundreds of points since the gym was renamed at a ribbon cutting ceremony in November.
“We jumped at the opportunity to sponsor the naming of the Circleville High School’s gymnasium,” Horizon’s Vice President of Marketing Michael Snyder said. “This was the perfect way to show Circleville Horizon doesn’t just talk about being part of the community, we invest in the community to positively impact as many families as possible. We are proud of being the only Internet service provider headquartered in the area and we’ve been providing southern Ohio with telecommunications services for over 100 years.”
The company has contributed a substantial amount of money for a 15-year term for the gymnasium to be called the Horizon Gymnasium where fans will cheer for Tigers’ teams.
“Our mission here at Circleville City Schools is to maximize the achievement of each student in a safe environment. The significant investment Horizon has made will only allow us to further that mission,” Superintendent Kimberly Halley said. “Through enhancing student experiences, our Tigers will feel more sense of belonging and pride around their campus. In addition, this partnership will allow us to connect with our Community by offering more events like our Tiger Pride Days! We are very excited about our continued partnership with Horizon and what it will bring for our Tigers for years to come!”
Worth noting, Tigers’ leading scorer was Briley Cramer with an average of 18 per points per game, 449 points scored during the season. Tigers’ Morgan Blakeman scored an average of 11.3 points per game, 238 points during the season. For more about how the Tigers’ fared this season at Horizon Gymnasium, see our sports page on B1.
By all accounts, Horizon’s Gymnasium is a great example of the partnership that the company has with the city and the school system. Also, Horizon has brought fiber Internet into homes so that students can learn and complete coursework in areas that may not have been serviced before.
Horizon and Circleville High School have issued a challenge to the different Tigers’ sports teams to see who can refer the most customers to Horizon and in return, Horizon will donate $25 for every new customer to the Tiger Pride fund that benefits the students.
“We are very excited about the continued partnership with Horizon,” Tigers’ Athletic Director Brandon Wright said. “One of our big objectives this year was to develop funds into a Tiger Pride Spirit account within our Athletic Boosters. This fund will help us financially with events such as “Tiger Pride Day” in the fall when we have jump houses and other activities for our Circleville community and showcase our student athletes.”
Wright praised Horizon’s partnership with the school.
“Horizon has challenged our athletic teams with a competition in the form of a referral contest,” he said. “For each referral Horizon will donate $25 to the Tiger Pride Spirit Account. It is partnerships like these that strengthen our community and give our Tigers a sense of belonging. When they feel the support of organizations like Horizon it truly shows them Tiger Pride is not just within our campus but community wide.”