Horizon Announces Faster Internet Service

COLUMBUS – Horizon, an Ohio-based fiber-optic broadband company makes a major splash in the Ohio internet market by announcing a change in their Fiber internet offering that doubles the speed of its lowest priced symmetrical internet service for no additional cost.
The company’s Lightspeed 500 Mbps home internet package will now be offered for the same price as their previous 250 Mbps package. For 250 Mbps users it means a free upgrade of twice the speed, and for 500 Mbps subscribers it means a steep discount of $15 per month (or $180 annually). It’s an aggressive play in the Ohio market, where the new move makes Horizon’s services 10-20% less expensive than market competitors.
“We take great pride in offering industry-best high speeds and low costs, and our latest move is another example of our commitment in those areas,” explains Horizon Chief Executive Officer Jim Capuano, “The new offering represents a permanent change to Horizon’s services, not a one-time offer. As prices go up across the market, our customers will find that ours are remaining firm—or in the case of this new announcement, going down in relation to the services offered. It’s a testament to our dedication to serving our surrounding communities with the fast, reliable internet connectivity they require to grow and thrive.”
The new service configuration is an extension of Horizon’s Lightspeed Internet service, which delivers uninterrupted video calls and streaming. The value of the service is that, unlike other services, subscribers get a dedicated fiber optic connection so users don’t share bandwidth with others in their neighborhood, a typical cause of slower upload and download speeds. Lightspeed Internet was previously offered in 250, 500, and 1000 Mpbs packages, but the company has completely eliminated the lowest tier service as part of their recent announcement. The company is currently offering a discount of up to $400, including free installation for new customers who’d like to take advantage of their new service offering.
This news comes as part of Horizon’s aggressive Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network expansions across the Midwest. Horizon recently added a major rural broadband project to its portfolio that will increase high-speed internet access across the state, and looks poised to add a slew more users in the near future with their competitive new consumer-friendly move.
Horizon is a facilities-based fiber-optic broadband service provider based in Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, and Indiana with expanding services across the Midwest. Operating 6,000+ route miles of fiber, Horizon provides high-quality and flexible connectivity solutions to residential, small to large enterprise and wholesale carrier customers. The company’s extensive network offers high-speed Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, Hosted Voice and UCaaS, dark fiber, wavelength and data center connectivity services. Horizon’s entrepreneurial heritage and long-standing commitment to remarkable customer care ensures its devotion to connecting its customers to their worlds with cutting-edge technology. For more information about Horizon’s brand promise, visit horizonconnects.com or or call 866-436-7163.