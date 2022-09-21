Horizon Announces Faster Internet Service

COLUMBUS – Horizon, an Ohio-based fiber-optic broadband company makes a major splash in the Ohio internet market by announcing a change in their Fiber internet offering that doubles the speed of its lowest priced symmetrical internet service for no additional cost.

