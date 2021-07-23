CIRCLEVILLE — Broadband expansion has once again touched Pickaway County as Horizon now offers fiber internet service to Circleville.
Horizon, a company based in Chillicothe, has been constructing the network over the last several months, renting property from the city behind the fire station on North Court Street to help make the upgrades and transition possible.
“We are very excited to bring the first symmetrical GIGABIT+ internet network to the residents and businesses of Circleville.” Jim Capuano, chief executive officer at Horizon, said.
“Horizon believes this fiber-to-the-home and business network is designed to surpass all customer expectations for quality, reliability and speed. This project, in addition to our builds in Chillicothe, is the first project of many we have planned in the region. The support of the residents, who have shared their appreciation for the importance of high-quality internet service, and Mayor Don McIlroy and the local government of Circleville, who understands the economic impact this network will have on their community, makes Circleville an obvious place to kick off our initiative. This has been a true resident public-private partnership from the beginning.”
When it comes to doing business in the 21st Century, high-speed internet access is a must.
“Broadband access and quality of service has never been more important to our residents and businesses than it is right now,” Ryan Scribner, executive director of Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), said.
“I’m thankful for the investment Horizon is making in the City of Circleville and am sure it will pay dividends in our efforts to promote positive development in the community.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy agreed with Scribner.
“As you have noticed, Horizon has been installing fiber throughout the city of Circleville,” he said. “This fiber infrastructure is critical to facilitate the delivery of fast broadband to our citizens, businesses and to our visitors. This super- fast broadband has the ability to provide internet service to our citizens at a very high speed, everyone will benefit through choice and faster access to services.”
In early 2020, local officials held a meeting to hear the picture of what was offered in Pickaway County and found that the people who reported said they couldn’t access high-speed internet either due to cost or lack of service, even though some of the service maps showed they could get service.
Just last week, Spectrum made a similar announcement in Tarlton at CrossTown Creamery. The investments made by both Horizon and Spectrum aim to solve those problems.
Crystal Moody, owner of Crosstown Creamery, shared how the access to high-speed internet will impact the village.
“Internet is important to us to expand our business, but also to bring new businesses into town,” she said.
“We’re really appreciative of everyone who has had a hand in bringing this and thinking of rural communities. We’re now able to connect with not only our community, but outward communities through social media and online ordering.”