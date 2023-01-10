CIRCLEVILLE — Thanks to a bill that now cleared the desk of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, local governments now have a say in how “small” solar projects move forward through their local zoning ordinances.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments