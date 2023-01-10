CIRCLEVILLE — Thanks to a bill that now cleared the desk of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, local governments now have a say in how “small” solar projects move forward through their local zoning ordinances.
In House Bill 501, which was signed by DeWine last week, a provision in the bill gives local governments such as the county commissioners or townships to zone solar facilities that operate at an aggregate capacity of less than 50 megawatts. Any projects over 50 megawatts would continue as it has and go through a process with the Ohio Power Siting Board, in which local governments now have a say in the process.
The provision clears up parts of the Ohio Revised Code that were unclear due to provisions for public utilities.
“Specifically, the act allows a board of county commissioners, a board of township trustees, (or the board of zoning appeals for a county or township), and the legislative authority of a municipal corporation, to regulate the location, erection, construction, reconstruction, change, alteration, maintenance, removal, use, or enlargement of any small solar facility, whether publicly or privately owned, or the use of land for that purpose,” the final analysis of the bill by the Ohio General Assembly states.
In Pickaway County zoning is done at the municipality and township level and any changes to respective zoning codes would happen through those local zoning entities. Of the 15 townships in Pickaway County, all but Salt Creek Township have a zoning document.