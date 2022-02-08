CIRCLEVILLE — A house fire Monday night in the 300 block of Logan Street in Circleville resulted in one death.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the rear of the building, near where the fire started Monday night around 7:30 p.m.
The fire was knocked down quickly, not spreading to either nearby home, however, one home did receive heat damage to the siding. At times, the smoke and steam were so thick that the house was not visible from across the street.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said he and the fire investigator from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are still working to determine the cause of the fire and plan to go out later in the week to the scene after already visiting on Tuesday.
There were 10 children and two adults living in the front of the structure, all of whom were not injured in the fire.
Firefighters did not locate the victim on the initial search after crews arrived, but the victim located during a later search of the residence. The victim was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification and to determine cause of death.
Thompson said there were smoke detectors inside the building, but none of them alerted and weren’t functioning.
“We don’t know about the back part of the house because it was gutted,” Thompson said.
The person who reported the fire reported small pops or explosions at the time of the fire, something Thompson said they’ve not yet confirmed.
“There were a couple items, like a lawnmower and motorized bicycle the victim had built, but it’s unclear whether or not they had combustible material,” he said.
Ice and snow were not a huge factor in fighting the fire, Thompson said, mostly due to the city service department helping put down salt and treating the street.
“Once we start flowing water, it makes it a little difficult,” he said. “We called pretty quick for the service department to put salt out for us and they stayed until we wrapped up to make sure we were safe.”
Circleville Fire and EMS, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Tarlton Fire Department, Clearcreek Township EMS, Harrison Township Fire Department, The Circleville Police Department, Circleville Service Department, Ohio State Fire Marshal, and Box65 all responded to the scene. The scene was cleared about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.