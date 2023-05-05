ASHVILLE — No one was injured in a house fire at the 9200 block of State Route 188 northeast of Circleville Thursday morning.
According to the Harrison Township Fire Department, a call came in at 5:15 a.m. reporting a structure fire with initial reports telling first responders as many as four people could be inside the fully engulfed structure.
Crews then arrived on scene and searched the home. They were told shortly after arriving that there was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire. The previous occupants of the home had recently moved out and the home was vacant.
"Our crews, along with our mutual aid partners were able to quickly contain the fire," HTFD Chief Shawn Davidson said. "We thank our mutual aid partners for coming to the scene as quickly as they did."
Additional units included Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Clearcreek Township Fire Department, Bloom Township Fire Department, Amanda Township Fire Department, Saltcreek-Tarlton Volunteer Fire Department, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, ODOT, South Central Power and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
HTFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No residents or firefighters were injured during the fire or the resulting efforts to put it out. The home is believed to be a total loss.