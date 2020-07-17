COLUMBUS — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to increase throughout the state, more mandates have been put in place in order to limit the spread. Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder sent a letter to the governor pleading for him not to veto a bill that would limit public health orders and mandates.
“I am writing to urge you not to veto Senate Bill 55,” Householder wrote on July 6. “As we conclude the celebration of America’s 244th birthday, it’s worth remembering we are a nation founded on freedom, a nation of laws, a government of, by and for the people. As often expressed, we are separated from other persons by the fact that Americans would rather die on their feet, than live on their knees.
“Ohioans know the risks; they know living life is better than merely existing in fear; they understand and desire to make their own choices — not to have you make the choices for them. The American people are independent. They cast their ballots, voice their opinions, raise their children and live their lives. Put simply, they make their best choices.
“These health orders are not laws and should be wielded as such. Often, they are not widely known or understood, and they change at a moment’s notice without warning — sometimes even late at night. The very idea of jailing Ohioans for crimes stemming from these orders sets a terrible precedent. Frankly, it strikes me as unAmerican.
“More than two centuries ago, our Founding Fathers rejected the notion of edicts and orders from a distant king and embraced government by and for the people. It is in that spirit that I and a bipartisan majority of the General Assembly support Senate Bill 55.
“I ask that you join us in embracing freedom by signing this common sense legislation into law,” he concluded.
According to the literature of Senate Bill 55, except in the case of an emergency regarding public health caused by an epidemic, there will be no prosecution for a violation of any regulation or order adopted by Ohio Revised Codes such as 3709.22.
ORC 3709.22 involves the duties of the board of the city or general health district.
According to the Ohio Legislature’s website or the 133rd General Assembly, on May 6, the house passed the bill with some amendments. On June 30, the senate concurred with the house’s amendments. On July 7, the senate received the bill from the house.