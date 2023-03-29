How much do school officials earn?

CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Herald filed Public Records Requests to learn more about the salaries paid to top officials in Pickaway County’s three public school systems.
Circleville Herald filed these public record requests Wednesday and in less than an hour, each school system answered the newspaper’s inquiry by providing the information requested.
“A popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or, perhaps both,” – President James Madison, 1832
Circleville Herald has sought, received and reported on similar information about public officials’ salaries from the City of Circleville and Pickaway County’s office holders. The newspaper is in the process of sending Public Records requests to villages between Ashville and Williamsport to gather salary information about the public officials serving those communities.
Less than an hour after the Circleville Herald filed its Public Records Request, Teays Valley Schools’ Director of Communications Julie DeLisio responded. She said the school system educates around 4,525 Vikings’ students who are served by 560 employees.
Salaries:
• Superintendent: $147,340
• Associate Superintendent: $144,971
• School Board members (3): $125 per meeting
• School Board President and Vice President: $125 per meeting
• Treasurer: $124,000
• Athletic Director: $88,554
Less than an hour after the Circleville Herald filed its Public Records Request, Circleville City Schools’ Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Aaron Schirm responded. He said the school system educates around 2,125 Tigers’ students who are served by 274 full-time staff.
Salaries:
• Superintendent: $131,840
• Associate Superintendent: $119,695
• School Board Members: (3) $125 per meeting
• Board President and Vice President: $125 per meeting
• Treasurer: $122,000
• Athletic Director: $78,450
Less than an hour after the Circleville Herald filed its Public Records Request, Westfall Schools’ Treasurer Joseph Patete responded. He said the school system educates around 1,400 Mustangs’ students who are served by 200 employees.
Salaries
• Superintendent: $145,616
• Associate Superintendent- N/A
• School Board members: $125 per meeting
• School Board President and Vice President: $125 per meeting
• Treasurer: $120,000
• Athletic Director: $94,764
