CIRCLEVILLE — After being found in severely horrid conditions, a company of animals are finally getting the treatment they need. Several dogs, as well as pot belly pigs, were found at the Deer Creek State Park and all of them needed immediate medical attention.
Early last week, The Circle Area Humane Society posted on social media photos, plus descriptions, of a group of animals found at Deer Creek State Park. Volunteers with the local humane society found a total of five dogs and two pot belly pigs.
Several of the dogs found were malnourished and dehydrated. One of the dogs was extremely emaciated to the point where the dogs ribs were visible and its hips were extremely thin. One of the dogs was visibly pregnant when she was found. Recently just this past weekend, she has given birth to six new puppies.
The other dogs are being treated for being malnourished and given fluids for dehydration. All dogs are being fed three times a day and given fluids frequently. One of the dogs found is scheduled for surgery with the others needing to recover more before being sent to surgery.
The Circle Area Humane Society is handling the investigation into who is responsible for dumping the animals at the park. Several locals gave tips into which, at the time, seemed promising. However, the investigation is still being conducted and the Circle Area Humane Society is still accepting anonymous tips and information.
Community members can contact the humane society by using cahs1@frontier.com or by calling 740-474-8690.