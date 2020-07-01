CIRCLEVILLE — With the Freedom of Information Act of 1967, those who reside within the United States are able to access information for public entities and agencies, even if they are not citizens. In Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted unveiled the website ohiocheckbook.gov for community members to access.
Looking at the new government website, financial data can be viewed for local municipalities as well as other small communities located in Pickaway County. However, not all communities are included on the website.
According to data provided by ohiocheckbook.gov, locals can view previous years of expenses for the City of Circleville dating back to 2016. In 2019, the City of Circleville in Pickaway County saw expenses of $17,290,515 with most expenditures coming from the fund of “other.”
So far, in 2020, the city is seeing expenses of $5,248,402 just seven months into the year.
According to Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz, she does not know the extent of the changes made to the state's new website. However, she did mention that her office is currently participating with Ohiocheckbook with data being published on its web pages.
"I do not see any reason why we would not continue with the new site," Betz told The Circleville Herald.
There are several ways a person can issue a public records request, according to the county auditor. Some cases only require a phone call, or a letter may be sent to the office requesting specific information. Most requests are done via email.
With the introduction of an updated website, public record viewing is seen as a tool in being transparent with communities throughout the county and state.
"The website has been a tool for the public to be able to view our financial information at their convenience," Betz explained. "Sometimes, there has been confusion about what it actually seen, but we are always available to answer questions or make clarifications."
Husted announced the establishment of the new website along with Ohio’s Treasurer Robert Sprague on Tuesday, June 30. According to a statehouse press release, the new website provides transparency for taxpayers, as well as those who wish to be in the know.
Originally named ohiocheckbook.com, the original website was previously carried out by the state’s treasurer’s office. Also, Ohio’s Interactive Budget, previously conducted by the Office of Budget Management, has been combined with the ohiocheckbook.com in order to consolidate and create a single, one stop resource for taxpayers in the state.
By pulling together resources and effectively ending some redundant similarities, the partnership with the DeWine-Husted Administration and Ohio’s Treasurer Sprague kept the features of both sites while also an estimated saving around $900,000 per year.
According to Lt. Gov. Husted, combining resources will deliver a better and more transparent service for those residing in the state, as well as media. He added that restructuring the websites will also be done at a lower cost.
The statehouse quoted Lt. Gov. Husted stating, “Using technology and collaboration to improve customer service has been a goal of InnovateOhio and this is another positive example of how you can achieve that success.”
According to Ohio Treasurer Sprague, the second evolution of the Ohio checkbook brings even more transparency while also saving citizen’s tax dollars. It also includes all state revenues instead of expenditures as the state can now give Ohioans a complete fiscal picture.
In November of 2019, Husted and the treasurer declared a new collaboration making sure that Ohio Checkbook remains an accessible and “valuable” resource for taxpayers in the years to come.
In that announcement, Husted and Sprague described a joint initiative in which under a proposal, day-to-day management of ohiocheckbook.com would be administered by the treasurer’s office as well as the Office of Budget Management. Additional support was also set to come from the Office of Information Technology.
Since 2014, the original website, ohiocheckbook.com, has been handled within the treasurer’s office. By expanding the oversight and management, the new partnership will create new efficiencies and cost savings through the state’s data management systems.
Currently, the ohiocheckbook.gov will be administered between the treasurer’s office and the Office of Budget Management.