CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited the Herald Office Monday and spoke about some of the new education and infrastructure programs that will support job growth in Ohio.
Husted’s visit was on the heels of meeting with education, community and business leaders, including Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, in Chillicothe.
Husted spoke about the Common Sense Initiative (CSI), TechCred, and the All Ohio Future Fund.
“Right now the Ohio Economy is growing and we’re creating jobs faster than we can fill him,” Husted said. “You see a lot of development pushing south out of Columbus at Rickenbacker and in Circleville. We expect that trend to continue and create jobs. We wanted to really focus in our budget on making sure people have the skills to take those jobs.”
Husted said in the Governor’s Executive budget for 2024-2025 there is a $300 million investment into career centers, like Pickaway-Ross.
“We help them expand their facility because we know they’re getting full,” he said. “I was just with [Pickaway-Ross Superintendent Jonathan Davis] who said they typically have 350 juniors and this past year they had around 450 and protections for the future are over 600. More and more students want to come and take course from welding to construction trades, healthcare and things like that. All of those programs are growing.
This money that we have in the budget we need the general assembly to approve will help expand the physical buildings and provide the lab space and equipment they need to educate and train people for the workforce.”
Davis gave thanks thanks to the Chillicothe Chamber and CEO Mike Throne for inviting him to the meeting in Chillicothe.
“I had the chance to meet with the Lt. Governor and local business leaders and hear,
once again, the focus on workforce development and the investment the Governor and Lt. Governor are attempting to make in Career and Technical Education via the budget,” he said “With continued increase in interest and enrollment in Career Center programming across the state, including Pickaway-Ross CTC, I’m appreciative they recognize that our ability to serve more students hinges on the ability to expand programs, our facilities, and make timely acquisitions of training equipment, which can be very expensive.
The Lt. Governor spent a great deal of time encouraging further collaboration between education and business and I’m thankful to our team at PRCTC and our business partners who are having constant conversations about how best we can offer more life changing career and college opportunities to students in both Ross and Pickaway County. The conversation today was very important and will undoubtedly lead to more partnership that will benefit our students and the community as a whole.”
Husted said something similar to what is happening in career-tech schools also is taking place at the higher education level with a Super RAPIDS fund which helps train people for high-skill jobs.
“It will build more lab and training space at our colleges and universities,” he said. “We’re funding programs like TechCred which help upscale the existing workforce. Anyone who’s already out there working their skills need refreshed and upscaling.”
Husted said there are more than 1,000 industry-recognized credentials available through techcred.ohio.gov.
“Those are great ways for people to continue to upscale themselves to have better job security and higher pay,” he said.
Husted said infrastructure is another area of investment to help provide room for future growth and jobs.
“A lot of times you can’t expand if you don’t have water and sewer and the roads so we’ve asked for the general assembly to approve $2.5 billion for those sites,” he said.
Husted said another challenge is one of population and demographics as the number of people of working age, between 24 and 60, shrinks.
“We’re going to continue to try to do things that are helping to get everyone job training so they’re off the bench and into the game,” he said. “Whether that’s second chance employment because you were recovering from an addiction, formerly incarceration or trapped in a cycle of government dependency. We want to help people break that cycle.”
Husted said there was a $2,500 child tax deduction as proposed in the budget.
“We’re going to help families keep more of what they earn to spend and save on their priorities,” he said.
Husted said they’re excited about the future of Ohio.
“I really do believe we can be the go-to state in the Midwest and more and more companies want to call Ohio home everyday,” he said.