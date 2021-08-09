CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center became a training course this week for children with special needs who learned how to ride bicycles.
This week, the iCan Shine Program held their iCan Bike Program for Pickaway County and surrounding community kids to learn how to ride with specialized equipment and trained teachers.
The iCan Shine Organization aims to “provide quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities” by “creating an environment where each person is empowered to maximize their individual abilities.”
Steve Potts, program coordinator, shared the importance for these kids to ride a bike.
“Riding a bike is a rite of passage and for a lot of kids, they never get the opportunity to,” he said. “Parents aren’t familiar with what it takes to do it or can’t find programs to get them on a bike. iCan Bike is one of those programs that gets them up riding.
Last week had four groups of kids in session from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. where they learned at their own event. It is believed that this was the first iCan Bike event in Pickaway County.
“We tried to get it off the ground last year, but with COVID, we had to cancel,” Marie Wilbanks, director of service and support administration at the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said.
“The Down Syndrome Association has really been trying to do outreach in some of the underserved communities and we hope these kinds of programs continue. It means that our Pickaway County folks who don’t normally get an opportunity like this are able to. They wouldn’t have this without them.”
Joe Farney, spoke about his 9-year-old son, Matthew, who was not expected to walk or crawl by doctors. However, during this camp, he was out there riding and the opportunity was something that brought him to tears.
“Doctors told us when we got to finally bring him home that he’d never walk or crawl and now he’s doing this,” he said. “We tried to teach him, put training wheels on it, but they’ve got things here that help. When I saw him take off, it was unreal.”
Stephanie Entenman said that her granddaughter, Noelle Speas, 9, really has looked forward to the camp each day.
“She’s loved it,” she said. “She’s doing really well. She doesn’t even want to take a break. Every morning, she asks about bike camp and says ‘I take off’. It’s a wonderful experience for her.”
Pierce said the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio is based out of Franklin County, but they serve many of the surrounding counties, like Pickaway.
“We’re trying to branch out and service these other counties that we haven’t before and make inroads,” he said. “We do a swim camp and a bike camp, both through iCan Shine who provide us the professionals to teach swimming and riding.”
Wilbanks said the kids with special needs can be often left out.
“Riding a bike is a rite of passage for a lot of people, so when you lose that, you miss out on a lot of things,” she said. “This is part of hanging out with your friends, being a kid or even if you’re an adult it’s an activity you can do.”
Wilbanks said part of what made the event possible was the accessibility of the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center, including Heritage Hall, where the event was hosted.
“These fairgrounds are awesome when it comes to accessibility and that’s part of the reason we can have this here,” she said. “Accessibility gives us opportunities to do things that are pretty cool.”