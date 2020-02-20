CIRCLEVILLE — The famous Puckett Hamburger Inn sign has found a permanent home.
The sign was originally on the restaurant started by Vern and Myrtle Puckett in the 1930s inside the Crist Building, which was located near the corner of North Court Street and Pinckney Street on the lot where the Circleville Pumpkin Show Park currently is.
The restaurant was relocated in the 1980s to Watt Street due to parking problems. The Crist building was torn down in 2009 following the fire that claimed the American Hotel building.
Tyler Pritchard, an auctioneer with Dave Pritchard Auctioneering, said they spent about $5,000 to buy the sign at auction and then refurbished it by replacing the neon bulbs.
“It was completely broken, the paint was off it and it was in really rough shape,” Pritchard stated. “A lot of people called us about it and after the auction people wanted to know who got it. We kept it hush-hush until we could refurbish it and put it on display.”
Pritchard said there was a lot of community interest in the sign and preserving it including a GoFundMe set up to buy it that did not reach its goal.
“It needs to stay here in Circleville,” he added. “You don’t want to see it rot or thrown in a barn. We bought it, paid to have it restored and here it is on display.”
The sign currently hangs in their office at 117 S. Court St., and is visible from the street. Pritchard said the sign is on a timer and is lit everyday from 5 p.m. to midnight and is viewable from the street. They’re working on plans of hanging it outside during community events that happened Downtown.
“If you walk down the street you can see it,” Pritchard said. “During Pumpkin Show if we can hang it and light it up at night a lot of people will be able to see it. I’ve brought some people in here who told me about remembering going to Puckett’s.”