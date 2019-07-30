CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound is once again calling on community artists for their fundraising calendar to be printed ahead of 2020.
Dale Herron, president of ArtsaRound, said they are looking to showcase Pickaway County artists for the early calendar, which began last year.
“We had a very successful project last year,” Herron said. “We nearly sold out of our entire print run. I was very pleased with the community support both in sponsoring ad space in the calendar and the spaces that allowed the calendar to be sold.”
The calendar will be called “Images of Pickaway” and will feature Pickaway County as it’s theme.
“Pickaway County is whatever the artist takes that to mean,” Herron said. “That’s what we will use in our judging criteria.”
The deadline for this year’s submissions is Aug. 15, which can be mailed electronically to pickawayartsaround@gmail.com or physically to 325 W. Main St. in Circleville. Submissions are limited to five pieces per artist.
“The competition is open to artists living in Pickaway County, ages 16 and up,” Herron said.
ArtsaRound is a local group that has a state mission to provide exposure, opportunity and support to visual and performing artists in the area. Some of the projects they’ve been involved with include the downtown murals, temporary art galleries around the city and a scholarship fund for Pickaway County Students.
“One of our driving goals is the production of more public art,” Herron said. “We’d really like to spur creation of more murals, sculptures, and other work that can raise the aesthetics of the downtown area.”
The goal with this year’s fundraiser is to establish a permanent gallery space within the community.
““The circumstances are ripe to get our gallery space formed. Something like that would add another popular destination to our city,” Herron said. “Proceeds from the calendar will help with the needed funding.”
The calendar will go on sale shortly after the Pumpkin Show, Herron said and will be launched at a to be announced gala to celebrate it’s release.