CIRCLEVILLE — Fifty-nine people have been indicted across three counties, including Pickaway, in connection with trafficking drugs, specifically methamphetamine in an undercover drug operation.
The operation, nicknamed Operation Ice Up, included the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, the Pickaway, Ross and Fayette County Sheriff’s Offices and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission.
Carol O’Brien, deputy attorney general for law enforcement, spoke about the indictments and said the operation was focused on netting traffickers and not drug users.
“We hear about the opioid crisis over and over, but the fact of the matter is there is another drug that’s becoming more common and that’s methamphetamine,” she said. “Right now, you’re going to start hearing about it more and more.
“(The investigation) didn’t focus on the meth user but on folks that are intent on selling and trafficking these drugs, major drug dealers,” she added. “This is truly organized crime. These are people selling because they can make money.”
O’Brien noted how law enforcement has shifted its focus from traveling methamphetamine making operations, such as making them in plastic bottles, but rather traffickers bringing drugs in from Mexico.
“Ohio is being inundated and the product being sold isn’t what (we) remember about meth from a couple of years ago,” she said. “These are drugs coming from overseas that are being manufactured in factories, brought in illegally through our borders and brought into Ohio and trafficked on our streets resulting in havoc on our streets.”
The operation resulted in 163 felony counts being issued, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.
O’Brien said all together the charges could mean up to a combined 1,000 years in prison for those indicted. O’Brien also noted that methamphetamine related deaths have increased 5,560 percent since 2010.
“This is a truly a successful operation,” O’Brien said. “That’s a message, 1,000 years in prison. There’s another message for the people out there wanting to sell meth in Ohio. We’re not stopping. We’re going to continue to do this, because the people of Ohio deserve the right to live where they’re not being impacted by these drugs.”
In addition to the indictments, 95 ounces of methamphetamine, 109 doses of hydrocodone and eight stolen firearms were sized. Additionally cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and suboxone were sized in amounts unreleased by law enforcement.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff spoke during the ceremony and talked about community perception to the drug problems that face the community.
“Many times the public’s perception of law enforcement is that we’re really not doing anything about the problem,” he said. “The perception is that they’re calling in tips and we’re not acting on that information. True investigations like the one here take time. Many times we don’t call those people back to tell them yes, we see your problem and we’re working on it.”
Radcliff detailed how the investigation spanned multiple months and multiple counties in an effort to charge and capture traffickers and not users in an effort to make an impact on the problem.
“We can knock-in doors and put them in jail and make people feel good, but they’re going to be out on Monday,” he said. “We’ve got to stop it as far up the food chain as we can go and that’s what we’ve done here.
“By doing the long-term investigation we can build a stronger case that assists our courts, prosecutors and judges in putting these people away. Many times our judge’s hands are tied and our prosecutor’s hands are tied. We can charge these people with crimes that will put them away for a long time.”
In Pickaway County, 20 people were indicted on various charges ranging from Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony up through a first-degree felony.
Those charged with a felony in the third degree could be facing up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Second-degree felonies carry a penalty up to eight years with a $15,00 fine and first-degree felonies carry a penalty of 11 years and up to a $20,000 fine.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was not present at the conference but did issue a statement.
“These drug busts were the equivalent of organized crime rings you’d see in the movies, not only taking profits but also lives,” he said. “Coordinated crime requires a cooperative effort, which is why our [Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission] partnerships that allow local law enforcement to work across county lines are so successful.”
Those indicted in Pickaway County include Kyle M. Boyer, Stacey A. Bush, Trevor P.H. Bush, Nancy E. Crabtree, Jeffery J. Fowler, Virgil L. Greeno, John L. Kolle, Brian Lawson, Kevin C. Pennington, James T. Ramey, Christopher M. Rogers, Amy J. Rowland, Samuel P. Schlimpf, James P. Shea, Brittany A. Smith, Buddy L. Stepp, Hilary R. Tackett, Raheem C. Willoughby and two people whose indictments still remain sealed.