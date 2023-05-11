Inductees to be honored at Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Fourteen honorees will be recognized for their accomplishments and volunteerism at the 47th COAAA Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony, an annual event hosted by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).
Among those honored are Pickaway County's very own Charlie and Darlene Weaver. Congratulations!
The Hall of Fame honors central Ohio older adults who share their dedication, talent, and vitality in ways that significantly improve their communities and the lives of others. COAAA hosts the Hall of Fame in May during Older Americans Month, a month that celebrates the contributions of senior citizens.
The Recognition Ceremony is an invitation only event that will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at The Gallery at Champions venue (Champions Golf Course) in Columbus.
Special thanks go to MediGold, LifeCare Alliance, and Simply EZ for sponsoring the Hall of Fame. A plated lunch will be served to guests at 12 p.m. At 1 p.m., Colleen Marshall of NBC4 will take over as host of the induction ceremony.
Preserving Pickaway County’s rich history is a passion for Charlie and Darlene Weaver. The married couple volunteer at the Pickaway County Historical Society’s Clarke-May Museum and at the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library.
Darlene, the unpaid director for the library since 1992, supervises 15-20 volunteers, helps people research their family trees, their artifacts, assists with cemetery restoration and provides historical articles and programs for the public, both in local newspapers and at the Genealogy Library. She also provides information for individuals seeking to restore city, county, and personal property.
A prime example of Darlene’s invaluable contribution to preservation is the massive restoration effort she undertook in which she and volunteers indexed common pleas and probate court records and many other records from the Pickaway County courthouse, work that ultimately saved residents from conducting extensive research. She also supervised the recreation of the 1890 Pickaway County census and with her volunteers raised more than $600,000 to purchase the old Circleville Herald building and remodel it to its current state. Darlene has served on the Historical Society Board of Trustees for many years.
Charlie offers maintenance at the Genealogical Library, making frames, book return shelves, hanging photos and helping with displays. He also does these same duties for the Clarke-May Historical Museum. He serves on various committees for the museum where he also catalogs the inventory and oversees fundraising.
Charlie does repairs and oversaw fundraising for the Ted Lewis Museum, a gallery that honors Ted Lewis, the famous Circleville vaudeville and television star. Charlie serves as treasurer, past president and trustee of the Pickaway County Historical Society. He is a current member and past president of the Soldiers Monumental Society, an Association that resets markers and repairs and maintains local veterans’ graves. Charlie does repairs and helps with cemetery restoration for the society. He was instrumental in restoring the cannon at the High Street Cemetery and he oversaw the fundraising for a $225,000 addition to the museum.
Charlie and Darlene devote time to their church, Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church. Charlie is the treasurer for the Sunday School. Darlene is a worship leader and both help the church with fundraising efforts.
Darlene received numerous awards for her volunteerism, including the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award from the Ohio Association of Historical Societies and Museums; the Circleville Noon Rotary’s Service Above Self Award; the Martha Washington Award and Daughters of Liberty Award from the S.A.R; the House of Representatives Award from the Ohio General Assembly; Ned Harden Goodwill Ambassador Award from the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau; Excellence in Community Service from the Daughters of the Revolution and Family Tree Magazine’s Difference Maker Award.
Charlie and Darlene both graduated from Centralia High School. Darlene graduated from Columbus Business University and Capital University Law School’s Legal Assistant Program. Charlie graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in mechanical engineering and retired as a vice-president from AEP. In her spare time, Darlene enjoys painting, preparing her family history, antiques, and flower gardening. Charlie enjoys golfing, woodworking, antiques, and genealogy.
The 2023 Inductees are as follows:
• Charlie and Darlene Weaver – Pickaway County
• Eileen Brenner - Delaware County
• Delma Jackson – Delaware County
• David “Dee” and Kathy Mowry – Fairfield County
• Joanne Boysel – Fayette County
• Roger Pry – Franklin County
• Pamela Shields – Franklin County
• Dick Wires – Franklin County
• Ruby Hall – Licking County
• Tom Lawrence – Madison County
• Bob and Jeannie Hildreth – Union County
The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) plans, funds, and delivers services that help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their homes. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA arranges and coordinates services to help individuals with daily living such as homemaking, transportation, home delivered meals, and personal care. COAAA offers education and resources to caregivers, professionals, and the public and advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities.
COAAA manages services for approximately 14,000 people and funds services for another 25,000 older adults in eight counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union. COAAA is operated under the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.