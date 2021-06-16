CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville firefighter injured in last week’s fire at on East Union Street is home.
Tony Chamberlain, Circleville City Human Resources and Safety Director, said the firefighter is out of the hospital and is doing well but has not returned to work.
The fire started on June 7 around 3 p.m. at 404 East Union Street. Firefighters arrived on scene in minutes to find the house, a two-story home, smoking. After investigating the smoke, they did determine it was an active blaze. Two adults, two children and two dogs lived in the home, however, none of them there were home at the time of the fire.
The house was a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family who lived there.