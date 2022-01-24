CIRCLEVILLE — A new advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility coming to Licking County is to have local implications in Pickaway County.
Intel announced last week that they would be building the facility, which is the first of its kind in Ohio, at a 926-acre site in Licking County.
Ryan Scribner, executive director for Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), Pickaway County’s economic development entity, said the project will have significance locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally.
“For Ohio to have won a very competitive process is a big deal,” Scribner said. “Something like 80 to 90 percent of all chips are manufactured overseas and you don’t have to go very far to show how supply chain disruptions have been a bottleneck for all kinds of different types of businesses.”
Two such examples Scribner gave were of Kenworth and Coughlin. Kenworth had to park 1,000 trucks at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds that were waiting on computer chips and there are fewer trucks at Coughlin, due to the same issue.
“There’s layers of implications that this project will have,” Scribner said. “Having an American company making chips domestically will have big impacts felt across the region and country.”
Scribner said here in Pickaway County, there will be ripple effects to the development.
“Beyond that $20 billion investment and thousands of high-paying jobs, there will be supply chain and ancillary businesses that will pop up as a result,” he said.
“We’ll be eyes wide open and thinking aggressively in how we can capture some of those entities who want to be in the region with Intel.”
Scribner said in trying to capture those businesses, they’ll think about doing it intelligently and with a plan as to not outgrow existing supports and infrastructure along the way.
“Growth is great, but sustainable growth is becoming increasingly more important,” he said.
“We don’t’ want to outgrow our infrastructure and stretch our schools and community resources beyond their limits. It’s a different game today than it was 10 to 12 years ago, when we didn’t have all this growth all at once.”
Scribner said despite the challenges that will come with the growth, it’s all worth it.
“Our community knows how it feels when you loose large employers with good jobs,” he said.
“Whatever growing pains stem from this $20 billion investment and the jobs that come with it, they’re going to be a heck of a lot better than the alternative.
"It’s an exciting day for the state, the region and I believe indirectly for our community as well. Kudos to the multitude of stakeholders and partners it took to pull off a deal like this. It’s an all-in thing to pull off this type of investment. From local municipalities and schools to state and national players, they all had a role in making something like this happen.”
Intel is an American manufacturer of semiconductor computer chips headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. The plan is to invest up to $100 billion over potentially four phases to build the world’s largest chip-manufacturing plant.
“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Pat Gelsigner, Intel CEO, said.
“Today, we take an important step toward our goal to rebalance global chipmaking capacity and help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products.
"The new factories we’ll build in Ohio are part of our strategy to increase semiconductor R&D and global manufacturing capacity and restore U.S. semi-manufacturing leadership. We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade."
The plants are expected to directly create 3,000 new jobs at an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), with up to 10,000 indirect jobs and an additional 7,000 construction jobs. The project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product.
“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”
Passed as part of the last budget, Senator Bob Peterson (R-17), who represents Pickaway County and Senator Stephanie Kunze (R-16) led on key legislation to make Ohio more competitive to attract new jobs and infrastructure, by granting tax credits to companies who bring megaprojects to the state.
“Our hard work is paying off in a big way, now that Intel is coming to Ohio with the state's biggest development plan, ever — $20 billion," Peterson said.
"I am so proud to have developed and co-sponsored the bill providing incentives for megaprojects in this state. Central Ohio was picked over 40 other sites around the country. That means at least 20,000 good jobs for hardworking families in Ohio."
Brian Stewart, former Pickaway County Commissioner and now state senator for District 78, which includes half of Pickaway County, was also involved in the legislation.
“I’m thrilled to see Intel making this historic investment in Ohio,” Stewart said.
“The construction of Intel’s new plant will not only create thousands of jobs across our state, but will serve as an investment in Ohio’s economy for years to come.
"The state operating budget we passed earlier this General Assembly boosted incentives for ‘megaprojects’ such as this, and I’m proud to be a part of a legislature that was able to create real change in our state’s economy. I’m grateful for the opportunities to come, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact Intel will have for the people of Ohio.”