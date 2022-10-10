Invasive Plants Was the Topic for the Pickaway County Garden Club

CIRCLEVILLE — When the Pickaway County Garden Club met Oct. 4 at the library, Master Gardener Kathleen Hall presented a program about invasive plants.
Hall said 78 percent of the plants in Ohio are native while more than 500 species are not native and spread quickly. Don’t plant these seeds and pull seedlings. Garlic mustard, and honeysuckle are common in this area.
Garlic mustard came from Europe and is a biennial. It grows as a rosette of leaves close to the ground, Hall said. The second year it produces stems up to four feet tall. It flowers in the second year. The first year rosettes can be sprayed with herbicides. It produces large quantities of seeds.
Hall said Honeysuckle came from Asia in the 1800’s. It can grow to 15 feet tall and inhibit the growth of trees. Honeysuckle was originally used as an ornamental plant and produces white flowers. The best control method is to cut the stems and then treat with herbicide.
Many other invasive plants were discussed.
Members were encouraged to get rid of the ones in their gardens.
Sue Twining, president, presided over the meeting. Dotty Haney gave the treasurer’s report. She announced that the November meeting would be attending the GCO Holiday Show. It will be held at the Quest Conference Center in Westerville on Nov. 9. Clubs have been asked to donate a decorated tree or wreath for the scholarship auction. It was decided to decorate a grapevine tree.
The Christmas Party will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Pickaway Golf Club. Members will meet on the lower level. Refreshments were served by Elaine DeColibus and Dotty Haney.
Carol Bowling is a member of the Pickaway County Garden Club.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.