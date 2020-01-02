CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating a fatal mobile home fire from last week.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the investigation into the Scioto Township Fire in which Jeffery A. Brown, 59, of Ashville, died, is in its early stages and the cause is still undetermined, and as such, the Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet ruled on the nature of the fire.
“The fire is still very much under investigation, and as of now, the cause is undetermined but that could change throughout the course of our investigation,” Brian Bohnert, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Commerce, the department under which the Fire Marshal’s office is located, said. “The victim was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy and toxicology, which could take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.”
Bohnert also said it appeared that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call for the fire at 14461 state Route 104 came in at 10:20 and shortly thereafter a Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputy that was in the area arrived on scene and tried to enter the house to help any potential victims. The officer attempted to make entry into the home through the front door and failed before using force to gain entry into the mobile home through the rear entrance.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff applauded Corporal Stacey Eitel, the township deputy that serves that area, for his quick actions in response to the call and the fire.
“He was there within two minutes of the call,” Radcliff said. “It shows the importance of the township officer to get there quickly and inform the fire department of what they had.
“He had to go through the back door to try to secure it and used a sledgehammer,” Radcliff said of Eitel. “I can’t say enough about his actions. He risked his own life and personal safety attempting to get in there.”