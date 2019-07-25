Emergency 911 in Pickaway County remains down for the entire county. If you have an emergency contact the city of Circleville at 740-474-8888 for dispatching or 740-474-2176 for emergencies outside the city.
According to the Circleville Police Development, the issue is due to an outage with Frontier, which is working to resolve the issue. An alert will be sent once the issue has been resolved.
UPDATE: According to the Circleville Police Development, the outage was caused when a fiberoptic line between Wilksville and Wellstone was accidentally cut by equipment mowing grass. The problem is expected to be fixed by 6 p.m. tonight. Safety forces are urging residents with an emergency to continue to use the above phone numbers until an alert is issued that 911 is back up.