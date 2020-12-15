SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Dr. Linda Iskra was named the 2020 recipient of the Dr. Robert McCoy Award.
According to OhioHealth Berger the award, established in 2011 in recognition of Dr. McCoy honors a community physician who exemplifies the characteristics Dr. McCoy modeled in the care of his patients for over 50 years.
In a statement from OhioHealth, Iskra and award winners are “selected for this distinguished award foster long term relationships with their patients, embrace patient-centered care with family involvement, integrate into the community, exemplify integrity, advocate for patients, lead care teams through the changing health care environment, exhibit strong communication skills, and are mentors to their peers.”
Iskra has been practicing in South Bloomfield for over 20 years and is certified by the board of pediatrics to treat children, infants and adolescents.
The award recipient is selected each year by a selection committee of medical staff, senior leadership from OhioHealth Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Physician Group and the McCoy family.
Previous winners including Dr. McCoy in 2011, Dr. Vernon Bolender in 2017, Dr. Gayle Melnick in 2018, and Dr. Yadwinder Singh in 2019.