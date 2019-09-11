CIRCLEVILLE — The Pumpkin Show is just around the corner! It is time to get your entries completed for the Home Arts and Crafts show. We would like to encourage any youth to enter individually in Section V.
We would live to display your handmade crafts and show off your artistic talents. There is a wide variety of classes available, including quilts, afghans and coverlets; articles for the home; clothing and accessories; and crafts.
There are very few changes on the premium sheet this year. Be sure to use the 2019 list to ensure entries are entered correctly. All work must be the work of the entrant unless noted in the rule book.
Framed work should have sturdy, well-glued frames. All craft pictures and plaques must be wired securely. Saw-tooth hangers will not be accepted.
Entries are displayed for the public at the Pumpkin Show building at 159 E. Franklin St. Use the entrance in the alley next to the police station.
All entries may be entered Sunday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. or on Monday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The judging will take place at 4 on Monday. The doors will be locked until Wednesday morning of Pumpkin Show, Oct. 16.
Teachers planning to enter class projects in the School Art Project Class should contact John Butts at 740-474-4918 by Oct. 11 for special instructions and entry materials.
Premium sheets have been mailed to those who entered the 2018 show. Others may request information by contacting Diane Sutton at 740-474-4986; Katie Schneider at 614-563-7329; or Liz Chrismer at 614-313-0031.
Advance registration may be made by calling Sutton until Oct. 12. An updated premium list may also be found on the Pumpkin Show website www.pumpkinshow.com
Submitted by Katie Schneider