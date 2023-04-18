LAURELVILLE — Jack Pine Studio has announced a first ever Glass Garden Spring Festival for May 6 and 7 in the Hocking Hills.
Pine is a local artist known for using blown glass as a medium and has a studio with other artists in Laurelville. Pine has been blowing glass for more than 20 years and has had his work featured in galleries across the country.
"Featuring a spectacular array of thousands of hand-blown Jack Pine glass garden art pieces and signature pumpkins, along with the work of more than a dozen other artists and lush hanging flower baskets, the Glass Garden Art Festival is the perfect spot for Mother's Day shopping," a press release from the studio said. "Jack Pine and his team of artisans have been hard at work blowing brilliant glass sculptures for the garden, along with more than 1,000 of his wildly popular glass pumpkins in luminous spring colors that are ideal for Mother’s Day giving."
Because the festival falls in the height of morel mushroom season, Jack Pine has invited renowned mushroom expert and purveyor of wild-harvested morels and spring ramps, Claude to be part of the Glass Garden. A truckload of fresh-picked morels and ramps will be available for purchase.
"Families are encouraged to bring mom to the festival and make a day of it, as they enjoy hand-crafted works of garden art displayed in beautiful spring gardens," the studio said.
During the event there will be live glass blowing demonstrations by Jack Pine and his fellow artists, local food trucks and live music
The studio said parking is limited and it’s recommended that festival-goers car pool when possible and reserve their spot ahead of time at glassgardenfestival.com, with each reservation receiving a $5 coupon towards any Jack Pine glass art purchase.
In addition to acres of art, the Glass Garden Art Festival will feature live music during both days of the festival. Just back from an appearance at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, up-and-coming singer-songwriter Connor Stimmel takes the stage on Saturday, while the popular country bluegrass group Poverty String Trio performs on Sunday. Free kids activities will keep budding junior artists entertained while inspiring their creative side as they create a special Mother’s Day gift at no charge. A variety of food trucks will feature local favorite Christy’s Pizza, along with Nashville-style Hissin’ Chicken, Japanese-inspired Hibachi Hut, refreshing Kona Hawaiian Ice and a variety of cookies and desserts from Tacie’s Sweet Treats.
"In addition to glass sculptures displayed in beautiful garden vignettes created by renowned glass blower Jack Pine and his artist team, more than a dozen other fine artists will offer garden art and other works for sale at the festival, including copper sculptures, wind chimes, bird houses and more," the studio said. "Dazzling floral hanging baskets and an incredible variety of Circa Plants heirloom flower and vegetable seeds will also be available. A free station will allow kids to paint, decorate and plant a flower pot for mom, while supplies last."
The Glass Garden Arts Festival is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 and 7. Details and advance registration are available at glassgardenfestival.com, with studio history and details, along with an online gallery, are found at www.jackpinestudio.com.